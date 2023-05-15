Do you have a dream of getting a University degree in Uganda but you have no academic qualifications to fulfill your goal?

Well, look no further, Stallion Consultants Ltd has got you covered.

The company helps and trains interested people to get Bachelor’s degrees in different academic disciplines offered in all universities across the country.

How it is done:

According to Stallion Consultants Ltd Management, the bachelor’s degree is achieved through the mature age entry scheme and any person who is 22 years old and above and they are able to speak, read and write in English is eligible for the program.

“Under the Mature Age Entry Scheme, regardless of their academic backgrounds, persons aged 22 years and above can enroll at universities of their choice for all science based and humanities courses on private and or government sponsorship,” the management explains.

“We train and prepare our clients by equipping them with enough knowledge on aptitude tests that they are to sit in Makerere University, Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU) and Gulu University. Our charges are so friendly, try us, you will not be disappointed!”

The three (3) Universities are the only institutions in the country that are mandated by the National Council for Higher Education to administer Mature age entry exams.

Stallion Consultants management adds that after passing the Mature age entry exams, a candidate is offered a certificate which is equivalent to senior six. This can be used to join any other University of one’s choice.

Apart from the Mature age entry scheme, the consultancy firm partners with universities to train skill upgrading courses to interested parties. If you also have a dream of acquiring a new academic profession through university education, Stallion is available to help you do so.

On the other hand, Stallion Consultants Ltd has an arrangement for teachers who want to upgrade to degree level.

The government in 2019 passed a national teacher policy which among other things phased out lower teaching qualifications in preference for bachelor’s degree for all teachers right from nursery saying this could boost the quality of teachers and later quality of education in the country.

The policy set a period of ten years within which all teachers both in public and private schools had to attain a degree or else leave the profession. The countdown began and 2030 had been marked as the cut off year.

“We also help Grade Three teachers upgrade to the degree level as required. Upon passing the mature age entry exams , teachers enroll for Bachelor of Education External Program to enable them work as they study during our holiday program,” Stallion Management asserts.

They note that confidentiality is key in their work and they also offer mobile classes in case someone has a busy schedule.

The next Mature entry exam sitting will be taken on 27th May, 2023 and in August for Makerere University.

For more information contact Caroline- 0764123677 or 0703254913