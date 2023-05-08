Uganda Police Force have revealed that so far two suspects have been arrested in connection to the murder of blogger Ibrahim Tusuubira also known as Isma Olaxess/ Jajja Ichuli.

Addressing journalists during the weekly press briefing on Monday at Police headquarters in Naguru, Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga revealed that the murderer(s) of Olaxess had followed him and it was not a random incident but rather a targeted incident.

However, according to Enanga, the motive of the killers are not yet known.

He said so far Police have three people who will help in the investigations; the two unnamed suspects and the deceased’s driver, Mathias Wasswa who is currently under Police’s protective unit.

“Apart from the driver, we have been able to arrest two suspects. Together we have three people whom we are interviewing. However, we have not gotten any link that the videos he made criticizing some individuals could be the cause of his death. I will urge Ugandans to be patient and let our investigative team do their best and we shall keep updating you. Currently, everybody is bringing out their versions but we ask the public to remain calm and patient. This continuous speculation is a disservice to the family and the public,” he said.

Enanga also noted that the Police are very aware of some of the controversial videos that the late Olaxess made but they are yet to establish whether his murder is related to them or other motives.

New details emerge

Enanga also revealed that on the day Olaxess was murdered, he played soccer at Munyonyo and left for Nyakaana bar in Mutungo where he had his dinner and at around 8:15 pm he left for Kyanja his home.

“When they reached Munyonyo roundabout, Isma received a phone call and asked the driver to park aside because the person behind the phone was telling him to wait for him there (at the roundabout) They waited for the person behind the phone call in vain as he didn’t appear and they drove home until when they reached the gate where they were attacked. It is not clear whether the caller is linked to the masterminds of this murder or not but our investigations will be able to establish in due course,” said Enanga.

Police have also revealed that Olaxess was not killed by Sub Machine Gun (SMG) as was alleged earlier but it was a pistol and also according to the reports from the Crime Intelligence Directorate, Forensics and IT directorates of Police, they were two assailants.

“The armed assailant fired multiple shots at close range killing him instantly. His driver remains unscathed despite bullets that riddled the driver’s side. Using our sniffer dogs at the crime scene, we traced the shooters’ routes up to the main road where we believe they boarded the motorcycle and ran away. However, they dropped one glove we believe was used by the shooter and our canine was able to help recover,” said Enanga.

Police have also asked other bloggers receiving threatening calls or messages to report immediately to the nearest Police.