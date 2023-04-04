Following the Social Responsibility ethics call, the office of the National Chairperson NRM has distributed food packages to vulnerable people in the sub-regions under their jurisdiction. Through their coordinators, Greater Mukono sub-region has distributed the packages to over 100 people today afternoon.

Muslims all over the world are observing the holy month of Ramadhan and the Islamic teaching encourage supporting the have-nots to enable them observe a joyous fulfilment of the fourth pillar of Islam.

“I have always seen the President of Uganda breaking the lent period with rich Muslims at State House. I feel so valued to have been considered among the beneficiaries by Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo Uzeiye and I pray that Allah rewards them abundantly.” One of the beneficiaries said.

The people centered work style of the new manager at ONC has drawn back thousands of disgruntled NRM supporters more the Bazzukulu and other Ugandans to the NRM.

The deputy spokes person of ONC Dr. Brenda Tibamwenda, said that ONC must be owned by the people respective of their political beliefs.

“This act of supporting the vulnerable brethren in the Islamic Faith and non Muslims is to enable us observe a peaceful Ramdhan and we have done this through our coordinators in the majority of the sub-regions. Soon we are to have a general Futari with invited Ugandans who shall join the ONC boss SPA Hadijah Namyalo Uzeiye in this activity.” Tibamwenda said.

Kampala Sub-region food packages are being delivered by the coordinators headed by Mr. Kizito Moses Nsubuga and we informed that areas of Wankuluku, Kisenyi and Mutundwe have been prioritised for benefit.