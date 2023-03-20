The Secretary in the Office of the President, Hajji Yunus Kakande has warned people in illegal possession of government car registration number plates to return them immediately before they face the long arm of the law.

Hajji Kakande’s warning follows the arrest of Moses Niwagaba Elias Entwiga, the former Resident District Commissioner of Kibaale who bought a government car through auction and dissapeared with its car registration number – UG 2058 C. It’s alleged that the former RDC has been using the car with the Office of the President number plate to claim that he is public servant and commit crime.

Niwagaba who ceased to be RDC over 8 years ago, was arrested over the weekend after failing to pay rent amounting to Shs3 million. In the course of his arrest, it was also discovered that the car he was using had a stolen government car number plate.

According to Hajji Kakande, as authorities, for a while they have been searching for four (4) stolen car number plates belonging to the Office of the President which are suspected to be in the areas of Ankole Sub-region.

“Niwagaba’s car number plate is one of the four stolen government car plates belonging to Office of the President we have been searching for,” Hajji Kakande told this news outlet on Monday.

“He has been using it illegally, he should be prosecuted and I would like to warn all those in possession of such number plates to return them before they are arrested, “he added.