[Kampala, Uganda, March 6th, 2023] During the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023, Huawei held a healthcare media roundtable themed “Accelerate the Digital Journey of Healthcare, Create New Value Together”. Mr. Xia Zun, President of Huawei Global Public Sector, introduced Huawei’s four scenario-based solutions for healthcare: Smart Hospital ICT Infrastructure, All-Optical Medical Imaging, Digital Pathology, and Smart Ward. He also announced the first smart hospital online showcase site at Huazhong University of Science and Technology Union Shenzhen Hospital (Shenzhen Union Hospital).

To address the challenges in the healthcare sector, Huawei and its global partners provide a strong digital infrastructure and end-to-end innovative solutions for various scenarios, such as clinical diagnosis, mobile healthcare, research administration, and regional interconnectivity. These solutions will drive healthcare digitalization and help improve efficiency of operations and quality of services.

At the roundtable, Mr. Xia Zun said, “Healthcare digital transformation is entering the deep-water zone. New digital technologies, such as 5G, F5G, AI, IoT, and cloud computing, are combined with medical engineering to support the innovations in healthcare, and speed up its development. Huawei will stay humble, work with customers and partners, who have the expertise and know-how, and step up our strategic investment to help the healthcare industry accelerate digital transformation.”

All-Optical Medical Imaging Solution for 3D Image Viewing

70% of the data used in hospital clinical diagnosis and treatment are images. The image files are large, and may freeze during viewing. 2D images are sometimes insufficient. Huawei’s All-Optical Medical Imaging solution, including network, storage, intelligent interaction, and video conferencing, can load thousands of images in seconds, protect the data throughout its lifecycle, and reconstruct the image in 3D with 4K high definition. It offers a fast, stable, and intelligent experience, and significantly improves diagnosis and treatment efficiency.

Digital Pathology Solution to View 1000+ Slices in Seconds

Pathological diagnosis is considered the gold standard in clinical practice. Based on Huawei OceanStor Pacific distributed storage and lossless compression algorithms for pathological data, Huawei’s solution overcomes multiple challenges, such as difficulty to store or query pathological data. It allows full-lifecycle storage and high-quality management of data, while saving 30% storage space. 1000+ slices can be viewed in seconds, which greatly speeds up analysis.

Smart Ward Solution for Intelligent and Wireless Ward Management and Services

Using 5G, IoT, and Wi-Fi technologies, Huawei created a “three-in-one” all-wireless IoT network solution for smart hospital wards, to improve service quality and operational efficiency. The solution can help hospitals reduce network rollout and maintenance costs, and improve patient experience through healthcare IoT applications, such as IV fluids monitoring, asset management, baby theft prevention, and personnel location.

Smart Hospital ICT Infrastructure for Ever-fast, Secure, and Long-lasting Systems

Many medical institutions are burdened by high system O&M costs, inefficient services, poor collaboration, and high requirements on medical data storage and security. Huawei’s ICT infrastructure solution, featuring active-active DC and converged campus network, can help them build a stable, fast and secure infrastructure, and ensure that business systems can run 24*7 smoothly.

Smart Hospital Online Showcase Site Covering All Scenarios, Open for the First Time to Customers Outside China

The site shows Huawei’s collaboration with Shenzhen Union Hospital in smart hospital campus, smart outpatient care, all-optical medical image viewing, smart surgery, smart DC and multi-tiered connectivity. These solutions had crucial impacts on the hospital’s digitalization and upgrade. Mr. Deng Qiwen, President of the Hospital, said, “by cooperating with Huawei, Shenzhen Union Hospital has built a solid ‘cloud-network foundation’ and an information highway. It is committed to building a smart hospital system that features ‘one-hour medical treatment’, ‘one-stop services’, and ‘one-time visit at most’, providing the citizens with high-quality medical services and medical experience.”

Huawei is committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. Healthcare is one of the key sectors for Huawei’s Global Public Sector business. As of now, along with over 2,000 ecosystem partners, Huawei serves more than 2,800 hospitals and medical research institutions in over 90 countries and regions worldwide.