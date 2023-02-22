The office of the NRM National Chairperson (ONC) Coordinator for Greater Luwero Wasswa Tamale Abdul Karim has held a land meeting at Lusanja and Kikerege villages in Katikamu Sub-County, Luwero district, where one Muwanga allegedly want to evict more than 600 residents from their Bibanja.

It has been revealed that the victims have been paying Busuulu to Buganda Land Board, but were shocked when Mr Muwanga showed up claiming to own the same land where he has been a Kibanja occupant as well for over years.

On several occasions, Muwanga who refused to attend the meeting and responded to Phone calls failed to show proof of ownership of the land which he claims ownership. He coerced some residents into sharing their plots with him on the promise of awarding them permanent land ownership and also received millions of money on the same land.

The LC 1 Chairpersons for both Lusanga and Kikerege villages are alleged to have been corrupted by the so called land lord Muwanga, refused to attend the meeting for fear of being arrested by the RDC Luwero Richard Bwabye.

ONC Coordinator Wasswa Tamale Abdul Karim directed all the activities taking place on the said land to stop until all the concerned parties meet at the RDC’s office to show proof of ownership.

Tamale informed residents that HE President YK Museveni clearly instructed the ONC through their Head SPA/PA – Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo to protect his peasants on the Bibanja.

The RDC Luwero Richard Bwabye through a telephone dialogue promised to provide all the necessary security to the residents until Mr Muwanga proves ownership of the claimed land to his office and no evictions should take effect.