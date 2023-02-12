The Uganda Police is on the hunt for a Ugandan Instagram slay Queen, Dimit Ssemakula, who goes by DimitHilda on Instagram for duping a one Rhoda Natukunda $15,000 (over Shs 50m) in promises of a luxury goods import business deal.

Ms Ssemakula who is not a new face in most of Kampala’s high end hangout spots used her social media lavish lifestyle to attract victims and con them out of their life savings on the promise of business deals and connections to celebrities and wealthy clients in London and Kampala.

Ms Natukunda, who came to us with lots of regrets for having trusted her, explained that Ms Ssemakula most of the times invited her to her fancy hangouts in late 2019 for what she termed as business meetings that were actually targeting her hard-earned money.

This is not the first time she attempts to pull such stunts on her victims as a number of cases have been previously reported in her name.

We have talked to several victims who have reported cases to the police. In one of the police cases, Freedah Nalule who we spoke to says she was forced to sell her land and hand $20,000 (over Shs 70m) to Ms Ssemakula on the promise of a business deal in the United Kingdom.

“I was left penniless, homeless, it affected my confidence, and relationships with family and friends.This was my hard earned money because I sacrificed a number of things to ensure I save up this money,” she explains.

Another victim who preferred anonymity attempted suicide as she had lost everything she had worked for. This, however, did not stop Ms Ssemakula to continue flaunting her lavish lifestyle which is funded by her victims on Instagram.

A source from the Ugandan Police intimated to us that the case has been transferred to Interpol. Interpol will be contacting the British High Commission in Uganda as the suspect is currently operating more scams in the United Kingdom.

“Uganda has an extradition treaty with the United Kingdom, if the correct steps are taken or followed, the suspect can be extradited to Uganda to face the courts and we get justice for the victims. We are confident she will be brought back to face justice,” he said.

In our preliminary investigations, we noticed that Ms Ssemakula recently changed her bio on Instagram, stating her job title was “Financial Consultant” as well as posting pictures of herself in an office in London.

We found that she is not employed as or working as a Financial Consultant but rather associated with what seems like a fake business which does not have an address, phone number or registered (dissolved on UK Companies House).

According to some documents we obtained from the UK public records, the business was set up in 2020, never filed for any taxes and was dissolved in December 2022 meaning they are currently trading illegally.

We have also looked up the company director and found that he is allegedly a convicted criminal according to documents we obtained from the UK Public records.

Ms Ssemakula moved to the UK in December 2019 for unknown reasons, she has since utilized social media posting photos of herself in London, Scotland, Greece and Belgium.

Her case is not a unique one, with the high cost of living in the country, a number of girls find themselves desperate and end up using their social climbing tendencies to fake a life and later dupe people of their money.