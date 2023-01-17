Two weeks after Pretty Nicole was tortured for falling in love with a friend’s lover, it seems she had earned an eternal fan base among internet users who are there no stay no matter what.

Upon receiving the news that Kafta, the key suspect in Nicole’s torture has been charged and remanded, internet users jumped into a frenzy in a show of support for the youngster.

These seemed to jubilate that at last, the victim has received the justice they have been calling for since the incident two weeks ago.

On Tuesday, Kaftah Queen, 18 and a student at Trinity College Nabweru but also a resident of Katooke in Wakiso district was arraigned before the magistrate’s court in Kira and charged with aggravated torture contrary to section 2(1) (b) and 5(a) (h), (j) and (k) of the Prevention and Prohibition of Torture Act 2012.

“Kaftah Queen and others still at large on January 8, 2023, at Nsasa, Kira Municipality in Wakiso district inflicted injuries on Pretty Nicole Eseza a female juvenile aged 15 years causing her grievous harm after accusing her of being in love with her boyfriend Derrick Lwanga, “the grade one magistrate Esther Nyadoi read the charges.

The accused was however not allowed to take a plea (accept or deny the charges) since the charges are only triable by the High Court and the prosecutor told the court that investigations are still ongoing.

She was remanded to Luzira until January, 30.

Earlier, Kaftah broke down as she asked her friend for forgiveness for all that happened on a fateful day.

“All of us are not perfect and we make mistakes. If I still have a place in her(Nicole) heart, I am asking that she forgives me. We have been friends for a long time and I want to say sorry to her,” she pleaded before a fully packed court.

If convicted, Nafta faces up to life imprisonment for aggregated torture.

Some of the internet users who reacted to the news were;

Moses Nantamu on WhatsApp congratulated Nicole, noting that she can now enjoy Nafta’s man in peace.

” Good news to all team Nicole out there. Our Nicole can officially enjoy the man in peace now that Nafta will not be there to beat her.” Moses wrote.

Wilson Mutebi, also on WhatsApp said that ” that’s what we get when we react with emotions in steady of reason” referring to Nafta’s actions of beating up Nicole.

” It is now time for you dear Nicole to shine. Leave no stone unturned as Nafta feasts on Luzira posho and beans.” Maureen Lugero reacted on Twitter.