State House has made a clarification on a letter written to businessman Sulaiman Kabangala Mbuga famously known as SK Mbuga over non payment for work done by cyber security experts.

According to State House’s Presidential Press Unit (PPU) , the letter was written to SK Mbuga by a State House Staff, a one Sandra Ndyomugyenyi, purportedly on behalf of the Principal Private Secretary to H.E the President in which she makes reference to a complaint about Non-Payment for work done by Cyber Security Experts.

“We would like to assure the general public to totally disregard the letter and its contents for it is baseless, false and should be treated with the full contempt it deserves,” PPU said in a statement dated 28th October, 2022.

“The Junior staff made an error of judgement in writing the letter without consulting her supervisor or establishing the true facts of the said allegation,” the Unit added.

It also cautioned the general public to be mindful of letters purportedly written on behalf of Senior Members of State House staff and when in doubt to always report to the State House Anti-Corruption Unit (SHACU).

In her letter to SK Mbuga, Ndyomugyenyi claimed that H.E the President received a petition from experts of cyber security complaining of non-payment of work done under his company.

She said the members complained that they handled top secret work for government and were to be paid by the businessman.

“They claim that you received part of the payment from State House Comptroller and you have not remitted any shilling to them,” Ndyomugyenyi said in her 20th October letter she purportedly signed on behalf of Dr. Kenneth Omona.

“The purpose of this letter is to request you to attend a meeting on the 25th of October, 2022 at 12:00pm at our offices at State House, Legal Department, Lower Annex, Nakasero to discuss these allegations. By copy of this letter, the State House Comptroller is requested to halt any further payments to SK Mbuga until this matter is resolved.”

Ms. Ndyomugyenyi’s response followed a letter to H. E the President from a cyber security team which claims that they never got paid after helping government to clean Uganda’s reputation online pre and post 2021 general elections.

“We are the original authors of the online reputation repair proposal letter that we wrote to clean Uganda’s reputation online pre and post election period which was submitted by Mr. Sulaiman Kabangala Mbuga (SK) on our behalf to your office where we were entitled to 40 percent of the total budget and an annual service fee,” said Amanya Peter and Mugasho Lincoln on behalf of the team.

“A lot of work was done to achieve the goals we set but to our disappointment we have not received any funds for the services rendered,” the team further complained.