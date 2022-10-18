The staff at Uganda Railways Corporation (URC) have defied guidelines by the state Minister for Works and Transport Hon. Fred Byamukama to produce alleged embezzled funds that had been remitted for the locomotives deal.

It should be noted that last week, in a letter to the Minister of Works and Transport Gen. Katumba Wamala, the President of Uganda HE. Yoweri Museveni fired the Managing Director of URC Stanley Ssendegeya alongside all members of the Board of Directors.

More worrying for the sacked staff, there are unconfirmed reports that they might be on the verge of disaster, which involves not only losing their jobs but could face imminent arrest and detention on orders of President Museveni.

The embattled staff are accused of negligence and dereliction of duty which according to state authorities cost government billions of shillings.

Details on a confirmation for the sacking of these beleaguered staff were revealed by Minister Hon. Fred Byamukama on Friday last week. He noted that on October 3rd, the President dissolved the Board of Directors for URC, including the MD Ssendegeya.

The officials who may be subject to prosecution include those who allegedly inflated the cost of locomotives in a UGX. 48 billion purchase deal which raised eye brows of President Museveni.

To that effect, the pragmatic President instructed the State House Anti-Corruption Unit (SH-ACU) to launch a probe into the matter and file a report in the shortest time possible.

Nevertheless, Minister Byamukama maintains that the top brass at URC did not take seriously the guidelines that were issued to them on how to conduct the locomotives procurement process.

This according to him undermined transparency and credibility in running the transport entity, resulting into the loss of up to UGX. 40 billion in tax payer’s money.

He said come rain or sunshine, the embattled directors at UCR must produce the lost money, on top of losing their jobs and worse still, they might face inevitable prosecution.

Contrary to Hon. Byamukama’s assertions, the URC spokesperson John Lennon Ssengendo says the Board of Directors is awaiting final guidelines or letter from the senior Minister Gen. Katumba Wamala, after which they will determine the next course of action.

He refuted rumours that the procurement process for railway locomotives was shoddy and sham, contrary to allegations that the procurement team purchased old and junk engines for locomotives, noting that the engines were brand new and are in good mechanical condition.

“Uganda Railways has to first attain proper guidance from the Minister regarding the implementation of this directive, we have not yet received the Minister’s guidance. At this time, all these locomotives are operating normally, contrary to what I read in the news that junk locomotives were procured,” said Ssengendo.

“All those locomotives are operating normally, transporting goods and services, no locomotive is being stored idly,” he added.

Note has to be taken that aside the SH-ACU, the Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) also launched a probe into the confusion at URC, including the theft of its land and the locomotives purchase scandal, in which city tycoons including Simba Telecom boss Patrick Bitature and Mestil Hotel owner Janet Kobusingye were implicated.