President Yoweri Museveni’s convoy has been involved in an accident along the Northern bypass.

According to Special Forces Command (SFC) Spokesperson Maj. Jimmy Omara, the accident happened at around 11:40am at Masanafu roundabout on the flyover towards Busega.

“The accident happened when the rider of a motorcycle Reg No. UFM 260F swerved to avoid hitting a stationary vehicle, hit the right rear side and as a result fell off the bike into the middle of the road with the two passengers. In the process, some of the convoy vehicles swerved to avoid hitting them,” Maj. Omara said in a statement.

“Three people were involved in the accident-two adult males and one female, all currently admitted in hospitals with injuries.”

Maj. Omara further noted that they are currently monitoring the injured and they have notified their next of kin.

“We wish them a quick recovery.We urge all motorists to take extra caution on the roads.”