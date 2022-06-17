Hailing from Tongwo Village in Kapchorwa Western Division, Kapchorwa Municipality, Joseline Cherukut, is searching for her daughter Milca Chebet Agatha, who is missing for months now.

Her daughter’s disappearance is just one, in a series of cases reported by several families, whose loved ones are/were allegedly abducted by unidentified people.

In Uganda currently, hundreds of dissidents, especially those subscribing to National Unity Platform (NUP) are missing and some languishing in different detention facilities across the country.

These were generally arrested during the run-up to the 2020-2021 bitterly contested presidential elections.

In what is seen by many as a case of forced disappearance, Cherukut says Chebet was last seen on the 16th, February, 2022, a day after reporting a trespass case to Kira Police Station.

She narrated to this website a few days ago, that since January, Chebet 28, was having unidentified and suspicious people trailing her almost on a daily basis from her residence in Najjera to Kampala, where she ran a consultancy firm.

“My daughter complained to me that some people were always following her around. At first we did not take it serious until February when she complained about the same. And I advised her to report the case to police which she did,”

“I even went ahead and advised her to come back home (Kapchorwa), and she called me that she was to travel in the next 2-3 days, Unfortunately she disappeared a day after getting a police department reference ,”Cherukut said.

“I have a feeling that she was kidnapped.” She exclaimed.

As per the details divulged by her mother, Chebet started living in a state of fear, after a highly placed friend of hers, who works with Ugandan security tipped her that she is on the list of wanted people, who allegedly recruit young people into subversive activities with an aim of overthrowing the sitting NRM Government.

“Chebet told me that she was being framed of being one of the mobilisers of the 18th-19th November, 2020 riots in the country that left more than 50 people killed by security forces yet she was never part of the protests despite subscribing to Bobi Wine’s National Unity Platform party,” Ms Cherukut narrated.

She therefore appealed to the state, that they should set her daughter free if in case they are the ones holding her.

“My daughter should be set free because she is innocent. Belonging to an opposition party does not make her a criminal,” she pleaded.

Recently, NUP principal Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu aka Bobi Wine swore by the brightest star in the sky, that he will never negotiate with President Yoweri Museveni for the sake of setting free all political prisoners, adding that it is not worth the effort to negotiate with a dictator.

“In Uganda, rule of law is no longer respected many of our brothers and sisters are in jail but they did nothing, their crime is that they supported us. But we shall never be compromised and seat on the same table and beg Mr Museveni to set free Ugandans he has incarcerated for nothing” the former presidential candidate noted.

In the recent months, a few abductees have resurfaced, some dumped in bushes near their villages, barely hanging on to life. Some are in intensive care in hospitals, while others are nursing gruesome injuries.

The case of Milca Chebet Agatha draws parallels with the latest report by Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) for the year 2021 released on June 13th, 2022 , which pinned the Army and Police as the biggest violators of human rights in the country.

Amidst this uncertainty, UHRC in its report pinned security agencies for deprivation of personal liberty, denial of child maintenance, deprivation of life, deprivation of property, deprivation of security, forced disappearance and denial of right to fair hearing, in addition to torture and cruel punishments.

A total of 354 human rights violation complaints were filed against Police, whereas 135 were filed against the UPDF in the year 2021 alone, according to UHRC report.