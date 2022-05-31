A section of Members of Parliament on the Budget Committee have rejected the decision to allocate Shs353 billion to the Microfinance Support Centre (MSC) in the Budget for next Financial Year 2022/2023, citing massive irregularities and inadequate supervision.

In a minority report, the five lawmakers led by Butambala County legislator Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi, also claim that MSC veered off its operational guidelines long time ago.

According to Daily Monitor Newspaper, Mr Kivumbi who is also the Shadow Finance minister alleges that the MSC funds benefit the wealthy over primary target beneficiaries such as boda boda riders, carpenters, tailors, welders, fishermen, taxi, vendors and salon operators.

Other primary target beneficiaries include journalists, market vendors, veterans, produce dealers and persons with disabilities (PWDs).

According to the cash rollout arrangement, each constituency is entitled to at least Shs560m.

“Continued budget allocation to the entity exposes the scarce public resources to the risk of further abuse,’’ the report reads, naming 10 Saccos that scooped huge sums anywhere between Shs700m and Shs3b.

The lawmakers’ concerns follow those of Auditor General (AG) John Muwanga, who called into question operations of the MSC in his latest report.

Mr Muwanga raised the red flag on 6,326 Emyooga Saccos that were financed through the MSC. The AG revealed that these lacked operation licences from the Uganda Microfinance Regulatory Authority.

“This violated the Tier 4 Microfinance Institutions and Money Lenders Act (2016) and Sacco Regulations (2020),’’ the AG said in a report published in February after scrutinising financial reports of government agencies in the year 2020/2021.

Mr Muwanga’s findings indicated that seed capital was disbursed to the 6,326 Saccos without entering a Memorandum of Understanding with the MSC.

To compound matters, Shs.34.71b was disbursed as grants to various constituency Saccos. These, however, remained inaccessible by the beneficiary Saccos.

Mr Muwanga also pointed out that 140 Saccos that were sampled had received Shs3.52b. They had, Mr Muwanga added, defaulted to a tune of Shs2.49b—a staggeringly high default rate of 70.74 percent.

“MSC had not undertaken monitoring and evaluation of the performance of beneficiary Saccos. Some Emyooga Saccos were charging interest rates as high as 60 percent contrary to the target of at least eight percent per annum but not exceeding 12 percent per annum,” Mr Muwanga noted as quoted by the local daily.