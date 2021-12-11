Huawei Technologies Uganda has been exceptionally hailed for their concerted efforts in promoting digitisation through enhancements in the ICT sector, which is a crucial step towards steering e-Governance in Uganda.

This was during the E-Government Exellence Campaign Galla Awards 2021, that took place at Serena Hotel on Friday, under the auspices of the National Information Technology Authority – Uganda (NITA-U). The event was held under the theme “Bold digital government, embracing disruptive technologies”.

The exeptional appreciation is due to Huawei’s continued ironclod commitment to build competitive ICT opportunities, rendered to all categories of people at affordable rates in the country, which is instrumental in enhancing post Covid-19 recovery, due to increased digitisation.

It is also attributed to its practical ICT solutions employed to solve Uganda’s development challenges, by equipping Ugandans with skills necessary to run systems including e-government sustainable solutions.

In attendance were various guests and dignitaries from government and private agencies. These included minister of ICT and National Guidance Chris Baryomunsi, who represented President Yoweri Museveni as a chief guest.

Also present at the function was the permanent secretary in the ministry of ICT and National Guidance Dr. Amina Zawedde who expressed satsifaction with Huawei’s efforts towards the digitalisation of Uganda through imparting ICT skills to the youth.

While virtually addressing the dignitaries, President Museveni said that the digital economic platform is to shape Uganda’s equitable digital future by fostering and creating insights, plus creative solutions towards an inclusive technological future for Ugandans.

“The NRM identified ICT as one of the focus areas for social economic development, and youth empowerment. We believe as NRM that the livelihoods of citizens can be transformed with E-Government services. We have seen that digital government will bring efficiency and improved service delivery for our people,” Mr Museveni asserted.

Speaking at the same function, the Managing Director of Huawei Technologies Uganda Mr. Gao Fei appreciated government efforts towards developing ICT sector in the country through vigorous cooperation, offering favourable and conducive policies.

“I thank the government of Uganda for the great effort it has put in to improving ICT in Uganda. This has been achieved through different actions like the national Backbone infrastructure and e-government projects which we have implimented on behalf of NITA U since 2006, from phase one to Phase four, including last mile connectivity,” said Mr. Fei.

He expressed Huawei’s pleasure for close collaboration with government and other digital technology companies, in implementing the National Backbone and e-government Infrastructure in Uganda, stressing his joy to join NITA-U to celebrate major milestones achieved in digitalisation.

Mr Gao Fei also asserted that in close coordination with Huawei Uganda, NITA U has sucessfuly established digital systems like the online visa application, online payment of taxes, online payments for services like National Water and many others, all through the development of National Backbone Infrastructure (NBI), which has led to effeciency, transparency and effectiveness in transacting various dealings.

He remarked that as the main contractor for the NBI Project, Huawei has successfully deployed over 4000km of National Optical Fiber.

This has led to 1,360 MDA connection in 57 districts, fully operational which has driven the ICT development in the country.

Asides the NBI project, he underscored the fact that Huawei has been investing heavily in a range of ICT training and upskilling programs for the youth of Uganda due to its belief in the ICT industry’s heavy reliance on its ICT Talents.

Mr Gao Fei added that Huawei as a leading ICT solutions provider, they have instituted talent development programmes in the country.

“As a leading global ICT solutions provider, we have ICT Talent Development programs for instance the Huawei ICT Academy of which we currently have 15 in Uganda, The Seeds for the future program of which we trained over 60 students this year and then we have Huawei ICT Competition where we have completed the national finals and now preparing for the regional competitions. These programs are also our Corporate Social Responsibility,” he further noted.

Partner for world Bank Uganda Ms. Mukami Kariuki also appreciated the tremendous role done by Huawei Technologies Uganda in digitalising the country.

“The shift to use of digital systems was facilitated and perhaps scaled up during the pandemic on the back of work, done during the backbone and enable connectivity prior to Covid-19, i think you have heard what Huawei has been doing,” said Ms Kariuki.

She thanked ICT company for providing support for developing and updating key laws and regulations, national fibre backbone infrastracture and government facilities to high speed broadband, and also its contribution to government efforts to expand ICT services to citzens.

The National Medical Stores (NMS) won the E-Government Campaign Exellence Galla Award 2021, as the most outstanding agency, in exceptionally embracing digitalisation and E-Governance in its operations.