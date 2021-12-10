The commercial Court has issued an arrest warrant for city businessman Elvis Sekyanzi Wavamuno, the proprietor of Liquid Silk Limited and Silk Events for failure to pay debts ammounting to $230,000 (over Shs830 million) and Shs31 million.

Sekyanzi is the son to tycoon Gordon Wavamuno, the owner of Spear Motors Limited, a sole distributor of Mercedes Benz cars in Uganda.

In a warrant of arrest in execution notice, the Deputy Chief Registrar told Joseph Yamurebire of T/A Swift Auctioneers & Court Baillifs that Sekyanzi was ordered by the decree in a court case dated 8th February, 2021 to pay Mash Investments Limited (Judgment Creditor) the decretal sum of $230,661 and Shs31, 800,000 together with unspecified amount of money for the cost of executing the process, to bring the said judgment debtor (Sekyanzi) before the Court with all convenient speed.

“You are hereby commanded to arrest the said judgement debtor and unless he pays to you the said sum of of $230,661 and Shs31, 800,000 together with shillings…… for the cost of executing this process, to bring the said judgment debtor before the court with all convenient speed,”the Deputy Registrar said on 21 November, 2021.

“You are also hereby ordered to return this warrant on or before the 24 December, 2021 with an endorsement certifying the day in which it has been executed or the reason why it has not been executed. This serves to direct every police officer to ensure that the execution is done as ordered by Court.”

Background:

In 2016, Mash Investments Limited sued Sekyanzi and Liquid Silk Limited for recovery of $136,000 (over Shs480 million), which Sekyanzi unlawfully used in his operations at Liquid Silk Bugolobi since 2014.

The background to the claim is that in May 2014, Sekyanzi together with one Isaac Mulindwa and Mash Investments Ltd entered into a pre-incorporation agreement to incorporate and run an entity known as Liquid Silk Bugolobi Limited. However, along the way, Sekyanzi went against the agreement before sidelining his business partner-Mash Investments Limited.

In his judgement, Justice David Wangutusu ordered Sekyanzi to pay for general damages, interests as well as costs of the suit to Mash Investments Limited.