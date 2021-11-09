As the country emerges from the public spat involving Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja and junior Disaster Minister Engineer Hilary Onek, there’s another slow but steadily growing fall out at Uganda’s Ministry of Agriculture.

The conflict at the Agriculture ministry however is not about methods of work between Ministers as was the case with OPM, but a collision of egos which has unfortunately left officials in different departments of the ministry confused.

This website understands that Senior minister Mr Frank Tumwebaze, known for his energy and passion for assignments, has found himself treading cautiously after his junior colleague Bright Rwamirama, developed cold feet since the former’s appointment.

Mr Rwamirama who has been in the ministry longer, according to sources, believed this time round, he was due for promotion to full cabinet minister only for President Museveni to reappoint him to oversee the animals department.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

On the hand, Mr Tumwebaze who seems okay with the Agriculture ministry, since he had earlier worked closely with different groups in the ministry, has been going strong.

However this has not helped affairs at the ministry as the slow down has sucked in allies of the respective ministers.

For instance, this website understands that permanent secretary Gen David Kasura Kyomukama has been in the corner for Mr Tumwebaze and that is why the cabinet minister is quite visible.

On the other hand, Mr Rwamirama has the ear of well financed research agencies bosses including the National Animal Genetic Resource Center and Databank (NAGRIC), Nationa Agriculture Advisory Services (Naads), National Agriculture Research Organization (NARO) among others.

However, according to sources, the camps being created are a danger since it will slow down or cripple the ongoing reorganization in the ministry as President Museveni plans to create a productive workforce out of Ugandans, majority of which are in the Agriculture sector.

Among the departments that have been victims of the conflicts at the ministry of agriculture such as NAGRIC is right now under fresh pair of hands of Dr Peter Beine Ahimbisibwe, who was recently appointed. Dr Beine is seen as Mr Rwabirama’s right hand man, something that Mr Tumwebaze’s allies aren’t warming up to.

The success of the agriculture, animal industry and fisheries ministry is critical to Uganda’s take off as the sector employs majority of the population as well as form the bulk of trade and export value.