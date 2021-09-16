Sabbiiti Magembe, a Nation Media Group correspondent in Mubende district has died after being knocked by a speeding car.

Magembe died from Mubende Hospital where he was rushed after he was knocked by a taxi on Thursday morning.

The journalist has been a correspondent for Nation Media’s Daily Monitor newspaper, KFM and NTV.

“SAD NEWS: With heavy hearts, we regret to announce the death of Sabbiiti Magembe who has been an NMG correspondent in Mubende District. He died in Mubende Hospital where he was rushed after he was knocked by a taxi this morning,” Daily Monitor newspaper posted in a Facebook post.

