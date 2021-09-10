Two top Ugandan diplomats have shocked the diplomatic community following an undiplomatic verbal exchange which saw the duo call each other derogatory names and offending innuendos.

It is likely there is an unresolved conflict between the two diplomats that it could take more than the Dean of the Ugandan diplomatic corps to settle the bitter rift between ambassadors Adonia Ayebare and Richard Kabonero, top career ambassadors in Uganda’s diplomatic service.

A whatsapp exchange which we shall not publish or quote directly from to safeguard the decorum of Uganda diplomacy, forced other diplomats to call the duo to order.

Kabonero and Adonia quarrel took place on the official Whatsapp group whose membership comprise Uganda’s entire diplomatic fraternity. No one could believe these two were talking to each other in such condescending manner.

Mr Kabonero, Uganda envoy to Dar es Salaam kicked off the storm, complaining about the activities of Uganda’s UN permanent representative Adonia Ayebare, in Rwanda.

Kabonero pulled the rug, calling Ayebare a ‘f kn envoy’. ayebare responded wondering if Kabonero was being under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The manner of exchange brought the debate of career diplomats versus political appointees into the diplomatic service back as one wondered who was more polished for diplomatic service if career diplomats could undress each other in public in such manner.

The bitter exchange pointed to deep seated resentment among the two diplomats since the sharp words almost emerged from nowhere.

Amb. Ayebare who heads the mission in NewYork which oversees the United Nations was recently appointed President Museveni’s special envoy. It was understood that the title empowered him to continue with his assignment to negotiate the frosty relations between Uganda and Rwanda.

On the other hand, Kabonero is the High Commissioner in Dar es Salaam, whose previous posting was Kigali.

Ayebare has of recent faced a lot of heat from the Ugandan websphere after he attacked the deputy director of Government Citizens Interaction Center (GCIC) Duncan Abigaba who blasted Rwanda for killing and sending dead bodies back to Uganda. Ayebare was criticized after he cautioned Abigaba and wanted him to eat his words. However, netizens were furious with Ayebare, who questioned his loyalty and whether he was happy seeing Ugandan dead bodies returned back home after being shot dead extra judicially.

Ambassador Kabonero, one of the richest diplomats in Ugandan service called out diplomats who visit countries on official business without notifying resident envoys.

It is like Amb. Ayebare had known who Kabonero was referring to, and he asked for clarification, asking to name the offender.

Kabonero shot back, accusing Ayebare of visiting Kigali without notifying the High Commissioner there. He however used a strong language which Ayebare didn’t take lying down.

Ayebare fired back, asking Kabonero to use restrained words fitting for a diplomat. He also tried to explain under what conditions he was making Rwanda visits. However, Ayebare went a little further himself without the restrain he was demanding from the colleague. He fired a salvo that left diplomats speechless.

Ayebare accused Kabonero of being ‘jealous’ of his success and reminded the businessman cum diplomat that he was senior to him because by the time he joined the service in 2003, the Dar envoy was still carrying suitcases for VIPs around.

Several diplomats Watchdog Uganda website spoke to over the matter, admit that the exchange was uncalled for – and said that the two senior diplomats could be having other more serious issues with each which spilled over to the professional diplomatic group.

The UN representative Adonia has of recent times been increasingly close to President Museveni and Rwandan leader Paul Kagame. It is clear the fight is over who calls shots in Kigali, since, Kabonero was a long time high commissioner in Kigali. During his time, Uganda and Rwanda enjoyed tremendous good relations.

However, whereas Ayebare has been sent to Kigali for numerous assignments, Uganda-Rwanda relations have not improved, with the major symbol of cold relations being the closed borders between the two countries.

The closed borders and bad relations don’t reflect well on High Commissioner Olivia, the resident envoy in Kigali.

President Museveni has found it wise to appoint Ayebare special envoy in order to carry the weight of mediating relations between the two countries. Sources say, Ayebare knows it well that his boss Mr Museveni wants to normalize relations between the two sister countries – and he convinced him that getting additional responsibilities as special envoy would do the magic.

On the other hand, Kabonero – now in Dar es Salaam still prides in having solid contacts in Kigali, and possibly, could do a better job had he been assigned. However, he is aware of the limitations around Tanzania and Zanzibar. However, it seems he is in touch with the sitting envoy Olivia in Kigali who Ayebare has been allegedly undermining by dealing directly with the President of Rwanda without knowledge of the high commissioner.

It is therefore possibly the sitting ambassador confided in Kabonero who gathered the courage to blast Ayebare to call him to order, and reminded him that he “fears no one”.