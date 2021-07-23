Early this year, over 27 creditors sought Court redress to have ROKO Construction Company declared insolvent after failing to clear outstanding debts worth billions of shillings.

According to Entebbe Post news website, ROKO’s indebtedness was put to light on December 11, 2020 when Roofings- a legitimate supplier of construction materials petitioned the Commercial Division of the High Court pursuing recovery of a debt worth Shs2 billion.

Roofings was joined by another 26 entities that demanded payment of Shs40 billion.

What remains shocking is that all ROKO’s local bank accounts had been drained its balance reads zero.

However, it was established that Mark Koehler, the Managing Director of the construction company had millions of dollars lying idle on his foreign bank accounts in Switzerland.

It is therefore nerve-wracking that a purported leading construction firm in the land with a number of subsidiaries across the region can have its bank accounts drawn to zero, yet it remains operational and undertaking several huge contracts from government and other private companies.

“So where does it get money to run its projects, because it has these projects running for example constructing the new Parliament building,” an official in government said as quoted by Entebbe Post.

ROKO has been in existence for over 51 years in Uganda after its founder Mr. Rainer Koehler came to the country in 1969.

Mr. Rainer however, passed away in 2013 and left the company in the hands of his over ambitious son Mark who apparently has run down the multibillion entity.

A worker at the headquarter in Kawempe, a Kampala suburb who wished to remain anonymous but privy to the dealings of Mr Mark said his boss has been stashing huge sums of cash in Switzerland, his home country.

“Every time he gets a contract, he takes part of the money to his home. He has been advised on a number of times that he will run down the company he never listens,” the employee said.

Repatriating the heaps of money has impacted on the operations of the company.

For example, 4 years after winning the Shs270 billion tender to construct new the Parliament block, ROKO remains struggling with stalled work.

“This compels our managers to get materials from suppliers on credit so as to complete the job. And that is how the debts have been accumulating to tunes of billions over the years,” a source at Kawempe told the news website.

On a several occasions, ROKO has collects money from the client when work is undone.

“Now like the Parliament project, the money must be finished yet the work is half-way,”a source added.

Another scenario, a separate source revealed to us is about the construction of Ministry of Finance headquarters, a project that has never seen light of the day yet the contractor finished receiving all the payment.

Authorities want ROKO investigated:

Authorities want Roko investigated by Financial Intelligence Authority (FIA) as cash hoarding keeps growing on Mark Koehler’s offshore accounts.

The question remains, should government keep entrusting a financial limping firm with multibillion projects at the expense of taxpayer’s money?

The High Court is yet to pronounce itself on the insolvency suit against ROKO.