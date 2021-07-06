The Covid-19 relief cash distribution has sparked mixed reactions among the would be beneficiaries in Ntungamo Municipality.

This follows the release of a list of the groups of people who will benefit from the Covid-19 relief cash of 1,699 beneficiaries in the Municipality by the office of town clerk and principal community officer.

Recently, government resolved that instead of giving maize flour and beans to vulnerable people as it did in the first lockdown, they would give each beneficiary 100,000 Shillings that would be sent on their mobile phone numbers.

According to the government breakdown, beneficiaries are supposed to use Shs80, 000 to buy 20 kilogrammes of maize flour, 10 kilogrammes of beans, one bar of soap and three litres of cooking oil.

The balance of Shs20, 000 would be spent on other essential items.

However, some town dwellers who were also hit hard by the lockdown who preferred anonymity questioned the criteria used by the government and Municipality to select only 1,699 out of the 20,000 population of the town.

They noted some vulnerable groups were left out and instead they included those who are not supposed to benefit on list arguing that the office of the prime minister should reconsider increasing the number of beneficiaries.

Ntungamo Municipality community development officer Bashemeire Florance noted not all vulnerable people will benefit, saying that the ones left out should be patient with the government if they can be considered in the next relief.

Bashemeire noted they generated the list from the chairpersons of different groups of people who have been identified for support.

The outgoing town clerk of Ntungamo Municipality Tandeka Festo appealed to the town dwellers who are not satisfied with the given list of beneficiaries to wait for another possible cash relief from the office of the prime minister.