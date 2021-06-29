Uganda Police have revealed that CCTV cameras found on one of the private facilities that are believed to have captured the assailants who tried to assassinate the Minister for Works and Transport, Gen Katumba were stolen.

The revelation was made by the Police spokesperson Fred Enanga on Monday during the media briefing at Police headquarters at Naguru where he said that thugs broke into the said facility and took every connectivity of the CCTV cameras.

“One of the private footage from one of the schools we were following along Ssebaggala road was stolen. What happened with that camera was that the person responsible didn’t have keys at that time and asked us to return the following day. Coincidentally, there are thugs who broke into the school that night and the items stolen included the CCTV cameras,” Enanga said.

“It is not true that the spy cameras from the national CCTV grid were stolen as reported by some sections of the media,” he added.

Enanga also explained that on the same night, suspects who had broken into the said school were arrested by the Police officers on patrol from Kira Road Police Station and some of the items recovered were the CCTV cameras.

Currently, the cyber unit is working hard to see that recorded footage is retrieved from the cameras. He asked journalists to always come clear while reporting on such issues to avoid misleading and causing panic among members of the public.

Gen Katumba on July 1, 2021, survived an assassination where unknown assailants riding on two motorcycles along Kisota road in Kisaasi sprayed his vehicle with bullets, killing his daughter and driver instantly.

