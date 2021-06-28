Police in Luuka District is holding the National Resistance Movement [NRM] Registrar for Bulongo Sub County Ronald Kibonge for stealing animals from fellow residents.

Kibonge’ s arrest followed his implication in the theft of Naku Ruth’s cow which had allegedly been hidden in his father’s kraal in Budhabangula village, Luuka Town Council in Luuka District.

According to Naku, after realizing that her cow was missing, she appealed to neighbors who mounted a search only to find it locked up in the suspect’s father’s compound.

It’s reported that when Mr Kibonge heard the alarms from the community searching for the cow, he rushed to the village Local Council leadership and confessed being in possession of the animal. He however said he had only locked it up to prevent it from wasting people’s crops after finding it wandering freely.

According to the residents, the suspect has on a number of occasions been implicated in the theft of animals including pigs from neighbors.

Peter Walubi, a resident of Budhabangula village says that Kibonge and his group has been terrorising the community stealing their pigs, cows and goats to the extent that majority of them have been forced to sell off their livestock for fear of thieves.

It was not until police fired live bullets that the angry residents who were determined to lynch Kibonge dispersed.

