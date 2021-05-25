The General Court Martial has on Tuesday granted bail to 17 supporters of Bobi Wine’s National Unity Platform (NUP).

The released are part of the 35 NUP supporters who have been on remand following their arrest in December last year in Kalangala district, while on the campaign trail with former presidential candidate Bobi Wine real name Robert Kyagulanyi.

The Court Martial Chairman Lt Gen Andrew Gutti released the 17 on a non-cash bail of Shs20 million.

Gutti said the 17 were granted bail among others, because they were sick and needed treatment outside of detention.

The remaining 18 suspects who include Bobi Wine’s singing partner Nubian Li, his bodyguard Eddy Mutwe were however not released on bail because prosecution told court that their affidavits had not been fully examined.

They are expected to return to Court on 8th June, 2021 for hearing of their bail application.

The group was arrested in December last year and prosecution alleges that all the suspects were on January 3, at Makerere Kavule Kigundu zone found in possession of four rounds of ammunition which is a monopoly of the Defense Forces. Through the court-martial they were charged and remanded to Kitalya prison where they have so far spent over six months.

