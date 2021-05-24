After over two decades at the helm of her political game, Rebecca Kadaga- now former Speaker of Parliament has tasted her very first major career defeat as she marked 65 years of age.

Kadaga was on Monday resoundingly trounced by her two term deputy Jacob Oulanyah who polled 310 votes with the Kamuli strong woman coming a distant second with a little over 170 votes to become Speaker of the 11th Parliament.

The defeat means that Kadaga, who has been in parliament since 1989 has received her first major defeat in a political career that spans over three decades.

Naigaga Kalikwani, Proscovia Naikoba Kanakutanda and most recently Forum for Democratic Change’s Proscovia Salaamu Musumba are some of the notable names that have attempted to challenge Kadaga’s three decade long grip in Kamuli as Woman MP with no success.

To earn her place as Busoga’s Kingmaker, Kadaga has equally had a number of indirect rivalries with political bigwigs within the ruling establishment, crashing majority of them one by one.

Former Kamuli District LCV Chairman Ahmed Kaugu Kawooya Mugainho (RIP), legendary NRM politician Ali Muwaabe Kirunda Kivejinja, Jinja East MP Nathan Igeme Nabeeta, Former Jinja West MP Grace Balyeku, Ministers Moses Kizige and Isaac Musumba are some of the notable victims of Kadaga’s irreconcilable anger.

On the national scene, ‘the lioness of Busoga’ has clashed and subdued former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi whilst also captivating a very poor relationship with Generals Kahinda Otafire, Elly Tumwiine and Salim Saleh.

Last year, Kadaga successfully managed to contain a well calculated but poorly executed plot by her rivals to politically strangulate her out of the NRM’s CEC through Bukono county nemesis Pasis Namuganza. Unsurprisingly, the team that fell short last August with Namuganza only regrouped under outgoing Kiboga Woman MP to send the final nail into Kadaga’s political coffin.

