Mukono Municipality Member of Parliament Betty Nambooze has attacked some members of the National Unity Platform (NUP) who won elective positions in local government for betraying the opposition party.

Through her Facebook page on Friday, Nambooze revealed that this week she witnessed that some NUP local leaders were now in bed with NRM by appointing the ruling party members as their vice chairpersons and speakers.

“Apparently some of our (NUP) district Chairmen and Mayors are appointing NRM their Vice-Chairmen and the agreement was that NRM takes both the Deputy’s Chair and the Speakership. Point of inquiry: Do our NUP local leaders still remember that Nubian Li, Dan Magic and dozens of others are in the Tomb of Kitalya Prison, do they remember that hundreds of young people are now dead some without graves because of NUP…? I wish to inquire whether our Governors the LC5 and Mayors being sworn in still find time to think about our Principal who sacrificed and staked all he had so that we can be…I mean, do you still remember Comrade Kyagulanyi Ssentamu who paid the price…That after only three years in Parliament, he left to take on the junta?” she asked.

She added, “I have monitored the elections of Speakers and appointments of District Secretaries in a number of the District where our people won the Chairmanship. In Mukono, I had to bite my upper lip to get NUP councillors who form a clear majority, to stand with the Party and vote for Speakers on our Party ticket.”

Nambooze further noted that apart from Mukono Central Division who voted NUP cadres unopposed, the other councils had connived with the NRM minority to give juicy positions to the ruling party.

“I hear that it was necessary for the Council to attract funding from President Museveni. Now if at your level you still believe that taxpayer’s money belongs to President Museveni and you’re eloping with his agents the RDCs, why didn’t you stand on the NRM ticket in the first place…why was it necessary for you to dupe NUP?” the legislator wondered.

One of the NUP leaders she mentioned to have betrayed NUP members, is the Mukono District Chairman Rev Peter Bakaluba Mukasa who appointed NRM’s Asuman Muhumuza as his vice neglecting all NUP members who had the potential.

“In Mukono, I refused to take and endorse that nonsense, we lost the Vice Chairman’s slot as Bakaluba deceitfully told his council that he was implementing an agreement he had with Muslims…He couldn’t sustain his lies when I pointed to four Muslims on our NUP ticket and one independent who worked with us fully in the campaigns. But let’s allow Bakaluba to work with whoever he wants.”

