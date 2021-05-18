The race for the next Speaker of Parliament is nearing a boiling point. Incumbent Rebecca Kadaga is desperately fighting to hold onto the coveted position for at least more five years. Her Deputy Jacob Oulanyah on the other hand seems not ready to give her any breathing space.

In Parliament since 1989, Kadaga has over the years mastered the art of fighting wars, bringing down giants in the process who dare her.

Some of the notable men and women that have been crashed under the powerful Kamuli Woman MP’s feet include, late Ali Kirunda Kivejinja, former Premier John Patrick Amama Mbabazi, Foreign Affairs Minister Sam Kutesa, Persis Namuganza, Ruth Nankabirwa, Salaamu Musumba, Isaac Musumba, Moses Kizige, Grace Balyeku among others.

The battles with General Elly Tumwine over Nommo gallery, Minister Janet Museveni on the new education curriculum last year and the one on COVID-19 cash bonanza to MPs with the President in May last year are some that ended in stalemates. In essence, no one has ever won a war against Kadaga.

The race for the speaker of Parliament is however looking quite bumpy for Kadaga. Challenged by the highly unpredictable Jacob Oulanyah, for the first time ever, Kadaga’s strategists seem to be caught flatfooted.

The subtlety with which the Omoro county MP is using in mobilisation is gradually and seriously exposing inefficiencies in Kadaga’s camp and perhaps reveal she has all along been overrated in regards to her art of war.

One thing in particular that Oulanyah has strategically left for Kadaga is the media. Trading carefully not to appear proud and boastful, the former UPC stalwart has technically opted to pursue a clandestine mobilization model, reaching out to individual MPs asking for support with utmost humility. This, he remains confident will help win more soles to his side and as a result deliver him to his preferred destination on May 24.

In the same vein, Oulanyah has built a clout within the NRM CEC out of his humility. This partly explains why the incumbent, a CEC member herself for over a decade has had her team demonizing the organ for being opposed to her. One question that arises is why Members would hate you at the expense of another who just joined the body months ago!

Ahead of the CEC’s next meeting later this week, and possibly before the NRM Caucus, one must be better prepared for a possible upset when Oulanyah decisively brings down the fierce fighter from the East.

