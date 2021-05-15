With the swearing in of President Yoweri Museveni for a sixth term early this week, the debate on who won this year’s general election has finally been put to rest.

Without any question, Museveni had the most unpredictable challenge from the Bobi Wine – led opposition for the first time in over two decades. His perennial arch rival Col Dr Kizza Besigye was not on the ballot.

In anticipation for grater things, opposition fanatics, mainly those aligned to Bobi Wine’s NUP crafted various attention grabbing political slogans in praise of their man, making it religiously believable that change was eminent. It is no surprising that even the vigour with which those opposed to Museveni’s rule was quadrupled for their was a popular belief he would be no more by Jan 14.

Now that all such hope has vanished in thin air, we help one disappointed reader to revisit some of these killer slogans for consolation. We shall keep them as they are since majority were in Luanda language.

(1) Funa endagamuntu

(2)Tovimba nga toyina ndagamuntu

(3)Bikwase Kyagulanyi

(4) Kyagulanyi yaaliko amasanyalaze

(5)Besigye ne Museveni bonna be bamu

(6)Forum for Delaying Change tebalina kyebatugamba

(7)NUP kuntikko

(8)Besigye addeko ebbali

(9)Bulijjo tetulina opposition

(10)Kyagulanyi webale kujja

(11)Omulembe gwa bavubuka abakadde muddeko ebbali

(12)Ffe aba true opposition

(13)Bano tebatusobola

(14)Twebereremu ba boi

(15)Emeeri etuuse e Mombasa

(16)Bullet or ballot

(17)Besigye yaggwaamu

(18)Tuliyambala engule

(19)Uganda empya

(20)We are removing a dictator

(21)Twababuuka

(22)Temulina kyemutugamba

(23)Kiggwa Jan 14

(24)Emitima gyakaluba

(25)Tugenda Nteebe mu ntebe

(26)Omusajja atidde

(27)Mission 2021

(28)People power, our power

(29)Akabonero Manvuli

(30)Akataweze kebabba

(31)Ebitalina makulu tetubiwa makulu

(32)Bulijjo Museveni avuganya nabachali bbe

(33)Eno nkola ya ROBADOBA style

(34)Omulembe omwagulanyi

(35)Batidde nyo

(36)Naye mukolera Ani?

(37)U_VOTE.

(38)Tewerabira akalulu manduso

(39)Kyaweddedda

(40)FDC ba failure

(41)Tajjakulayira.

(42) Wo’laba manvuuli tikinga

(43) Betutya ffe bebasinga okutya

(44) Akakadde buli musirikale

(45) Abazungu balikuludda lwaffe

(46) Kuuma akaluluko

(47)FDC bambega

