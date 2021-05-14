With the presidential inauguration behind us now, all the attention has been shifted to the Speakership elections slated for May 24, 2021.

In the ruling National Resistance Movement -NRM specifically, a tight contest rages on between the incumbent Rebecca Kadaga and deputy Jacob Oulanyah. Others in the queue are Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda of Forum for Democratic Change, Eng. Richard Sebamala of Democratic Party – DP and Rakai Woman MP Juliet Kyinyamatama.

Kadaga, who by far remains a big favorite to retain the seat she has prospered under for the last ten years has variously been a target for hostile machinations aimed at publicly muddying her hugely enviable illumination as Speaker.

Over the past few weeks, a smear campaign championed by a one Matua Job, a self publicized Oulanyah publicist has been going on where various negative propaganda tools have been circulated throw majorly online and social media to soil the Speaker’s candidature. On how far these have achieved the desires of the plotters remains highly debatable.

The negativity on Kadaga’s loyalty to the party has particularly boomeranged on it’s strategists. Kadaga has had her loyalty eternally tied to NRM since her youthful days in the 1980s and has never looked back since. On the other hand, Jacob Oulanyah who joined the ruling side in July 2006, three months after losing an election on the Uganda People’s Congress- UPC ticket was hurriedly made Deputy Speaker on his first term in the 9th Parliament.

While questioning Kadaga’s loyalty thus, Oulanyah’s suitability for the Speakership has attracted close scrutiny from MPs. The strategy has since been dropped by the plotters.

Way forward

With time practically not the best ally for the Oulanyists, their planners have since resorted to a cocktail of Mathematics and Prayers. Amid an increasing number of endorsements for Kadaga, the race is seemingly looking like it will be impossible for them to win without external factors. As such a prayer that the issue gets sorted at NRM’s Central Executive Committee-CEC is all they are sticking to according to Kampala Times- an online news Publication in the capital.

The tabloid quotes a source within Oulanyah’s camp pessimistically confiding that a unanimous conclusion that defeating Kadaga in an open vote is an impossible task to accomplish. It’s therefore only possible for the camp if Kadaga is forced out at CEC so their man is left to tussle it out with the remaining members like Ssemujju Nganda and Sebamala.

Going by the profile of Kadaga and her commendable service to the ruling party, the possibility of CEC ruling against her looks highly unlikely as for now, breeding more panic for the opposite camps.

More MPs endorse Kadaga.

MPs who have declared support for Kadaga of recent include the 1st Deputy Prime Minister, Gen. Moses Ali (Adjumani West) who is also the deputy leader of government business in Parliament. Others are Minister Sarah Opendi Achieng (Tororo Woman MP) , Cecilia Ogwal(Dokolo Woman MP), Gilbert Olanya(Kilak South) , Anifa Kawooya(Mawogola West).

Others includeTonny Ayo (Kwania County) , Hilary Lokwang (Ik County) , Kateshumbwa Dickson (Sheema Municipality) , Timuzigu Michael (Kajara County), Ndamira Catherine (Kabale Woman MP) among others.

