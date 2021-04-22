Mukono Municipality Member of Parliament Betty Nambooze has finally walked without a walking stick.

On November 2,2017, Nambooze was flown to India for the surgery after being treated for more than a month at Bugolobi Medical Centre in Kampala following a spinal cord injury she sustained during the fracas in Parliament on September 27, the day Igara West MP Raphael Magyezi tabled the Bill aimed at removing age limitations for presidential candidates.

And since then, the legislator has been moving in a wheelchair and sometimes walk with the support of a walking stick.

But thank God, the story has finally changed.

Posting on her Facebook page on Wednesday, Nambooze said that after three years,mshe managed for the first time to step out of her home without a walking stick.

“After three years,I have stepped out today without a walking stick….my tutor Mulungi has given me a great push of confidence…if we do this successfully,I will be left with the chair on wheels because my back problem is permanent,” Nambooze noted.

“I’m grateful for the healing hand of God, my family, generous people who contributed funds to enable me receive treatment and my doctors here and abroad and you friends who have been kind to me as I walk this painful journey. To Henry my dear husband,you have truly lived by the vows you took for me before the Lord,thanks a lot and yes that is it….until death,in good and bad,” she added.

