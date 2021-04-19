Mukono Municipality Member of Parliament Betty Nambooze has been appointed by the National Unity Platform (NUP) caucus to head a five member interim committee that will help the opposition party to study, guide and decide on parliamentary matters.

The committee will execute the roles until the party leadership in parliament is fully set up.

The decision was taken last week during the party’s two-day retreat in Jinja.

Nambooze and colleagues are responsible for making a study , research, reflect on the interest of NUP to assist it make informed decisions.

This committee was tasked to decide on the right person NUP should support to be the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the 11th Parliament. The members decided to fully participate in these elections even when the party sponsors no candidate. The party members observed that members who have openly taken sides on the speakership committed no offence but in future members will first inform the committee which in turn will inform the Party leadership that have the final say in this matter,” a source who attended NUP retreat told this website on Monday.

“Specifically it was agreed that no one should ever address and declare to the public through formal and social media about their candidates candidature and then go to the party seeking for support.The committee was given only one Week to present a report about the Speakership. The same committee will also guide the party on local council speakers or secretaries,” he added.

Efforts to reach Nambooze to comment about the party decision were futile as she wasn’t picking our phone calls.

For marriage, family, love, job/promotion. Goodluck in your business/lottery, court cases, diseases and other Spells kindly call Kiwanga Doctors on +254 769404965 or CLICK HERE