Mukono Municipality Member of Parliament Betty Nambooze has asked Makindye West MP Allan Ssewanyana and Budiope East legislator Moses Magogo to leave Uganda’s football administration to non-partisan citizens.

The two politicians are currently vying for the presidency of Federation for Uganda Football Association (FUFA).

According to Nambooze, by fighting for FUFA’s top office, the duo wants to deliberately politicize Uganda’s football.

She advised them to desist from being greedy and concentrate on their political careers.

“I know that maybe there are more MPs in sports management one of those being Minister Nakiwala but that doesn’t make it correct. I equally know that there are some countries with MPs directly heading sports administration but when we benchmark we are supposed to pick only the best practices not all we see there. The Management of FUFA would have been the work of the executive and not the legislature,” Nambooze said.

She highlighted that if FUFA is to be handled by politicians who are MPs yet it’s Parliament that carries out oversite and evaluations of associations, there is likely to be conflict of interest.

“Attached to Parliamentary Rules of Procedure is a set of rules that form the code of conduct for Members of Parliament. MPs as the Country’s policymakers and legislators…a body that is supposed to carry out oversite on all other bodies including the Private businesses and Associations or groupings. My humble opinion is that an MP who is at the same a FUFA President is likely to face a conflict of interest.”

She further noted that both Magogo and Sewanyana should give sports affairs a break by allowing football administration to go to non-politicians.

“I dont think we have scarcity for such men and women. Instead, Ssewanyana and Magogo would use their privileged positions to lobby for football and other sports. Take an example, Parliament must be moved to put Uganda Cranes players on the Country’s payroll and appropriate money from the consolidated fund to run football in the country.

“If these brothers of mine fail to drop one of the two positions by themselves. I will raise a Motion and later a Private Member’s bill to engage the country on the issue of sports more so football.”

