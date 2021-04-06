Mukono Municipality Member of Parliament (MP) Betty Nambooze has warned bloggers claiming to be working for National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine to stop attacking members of the opposition.

Nambooze through her Facebook page urged that many bloggers are attacking some politicians from NUP and other opposition parties with the main aim of tarnishing their names.

According to the legislator, such bloggers are causing confusion within the NUP camp.

Nambooze’s reaction follows accusations by a UK-based blogger called Kojja Omugezi against Kampala City Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago. He said Lukwago forged sickness on Monday at Rubaga Cathedral during the requiem mass of Archbishop of Kampala Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga to divert the public from asking the state the real cause of the Archbishop’s death.

“Erias Lukwago, pls pls pls if my sources are true that you were contacted by the state to divert us from asking the terrorist government who killed the Archbishop. Haaaaaa!!!!!!!!!!!!!!, Museveni and his thugs are fighting each other as to what they will tell the public after the real post-mortem came up that the Bishop was poisoned. Last time when Sheikh Muzaata was killed you went to Kenya mbu you were poisoned you wanted to divert us. Lukwago stop being used and don’t think you are ant poison,” Kojja Omugezi said in a Facebook post on Monday.

Following Kojja Omugezi’s allegations, Nambooze warned that some bloggers are nolonger working for change but rather working cause confusion within the opposition.

“Political Witch-hunt must have a limit…silence and not fighting back are not signs of weakness. We have been maligned, belittled, mocked, framed, demonized and harassed enough. I’m personally bereaved to the core over the death of my Priest, the Archbishop…I’m also uncomfortable and concerned over the unwellness of my brother and friend the Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago,” Nambooze noted.

“We are also highly saddened by the kidnapping, detention and killing of our people some of whom have been paraded before the court-martial even when they dont have any relationship with the army…Generally, we are sad. It, therefore, feels so bad for people claiming to be for change and well being of Ugandans to make it a point to demonize us. Ironically the silence of colleagues about such attacks is so loud.”

Nambooze added that the same blogger some time back proposed on social media that the forces of change should eliminate her, Lukwago and Besigye if at all the Opposition is to defeat Museveni.

“We kept quiet and no one denounced this evil post. A few weeks back one of them posted to give me notice that if I don’t get away from Hon. Kyagulanyi that they were going to kill my daughter since I was planning to kill Bobi ( madness). We know that such people are laying the ground for our true enemies to harm us. Today I have taken myself so low to address myself to the Kojja Omusiru on behalf of our enemies who use him as a proxy. This harassment of colleagues in the struggle must stop…sort of this, some of us will make a move never expected of us….we are fed up…claim your victory because we are saying that we have had enough of this….in the end we shall remember not the actions of our enemies but the silence of our friends,” she warned.

Nambooze is not the first NUP member to come out and complain about some bloggers claiming to support Bobi Wine.

Last month, the newly elected Member of Parliament Mawokota North constituency Hillary Kiyaga commonly known as Dr. Hilderman came out and complained about how he was bashed by NUP bloggers accusing him of not receiving Bobi Wine’s calls, and not attending NUP meetings ever since he won the MP seat.

One of the senior members in NUP who preferred anonymity told this website that the only cure to this virus that is eating up the party, is for their leader to come out and disown such bloggers because they are doing more harm than good for the party.