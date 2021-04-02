Mukono Municipality Member of Parliament Betty Nambooze has warned school heads who are holding candidates in their premises over unpaid fees balance.

In a facebook post on Wednesday, Nambooze said she received complaints from various parents that private schools refused to release their children (who sat for UCE and PLE exams) due to outstanding fees balance.

She said the act is illegal.

“Unfortunately, I have started getting reports of School Directors and or Head Teachers who have “confiscated”,Kidnapped,detained or refused to release some pupils to go home claiming that they still owe the school some money. As much as we dont want schools to lose money because it’s obvious that they can’t survive without these payments , it’s clear that placing a ransom on human being until your payments are done is illegal and cruel. If it was to be legal to retain anyone over unpaid school fees, we would instead hold the Parents and not students,” Nambooze noted.

The legislator further said that the issue of non payment of fees was a civil matter whereby affected schools can either deal with it amicably or go to courts of law.

“I wish to repeat it firmly, that holding a Pupil/Students over unpaid fees is illegal and can land both the Director and Headmaster in jail. If you so wish to have an arbitrator in order for you to settle this matter, our Office (MPs) will be open to assist in solving this challenge. In summary I wish to emphasis that no Student should be stopped from going home over uncleared school dues.”

Below is Nambooze's statement:

Mukono Municipality.