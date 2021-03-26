Parliament speakership race has attracted a lot of interest, with two front runners Rebecca Kadaga, and Jacob Oulanyah dividing the House.

A number of people have come out to weigh in the matter, offering their two pence on who deserves to chair the House and Why!

Pro Kadaga people say she has steered the House with independence and it seems President Museveni and his blue-eyed praise singers are warming up for Oulanyah this term.

Mukono Municipality MP Betty Nambooze Bakireke has offered Kadaga advice, after reading through her predicament.

On her popular Facebook page, she said, Kadaga cannot eat and have her cake at the same time. She warned the Kamuli woman MP that she risks losing her legacy in the fight for 11th Parliament speakership.

Nambooze advised Kadaga to resign as MP and serve the people of Busoga and Uganda outside Parliament.

“I think that standing down from Parliament is not a big loss to you. After being Speaker for a decade you can’t be anything else in the August house…you can’t be an ordinary member of the house, not even as a VP,” The Mukono Legislator, opined.

Nambooze has been one of Kadaga’s strong backers in the House. In fact, when Nambooze was injured on the back during the Tojikwatako impasse in Parliament, the Speaker personally visited her at her Bugolobi hospital, before she was flown to India for further management.

Ms Nambooze however sees another worth fight in Kadaga. She says she should reserve her energy for a bigger struggle, to take the presidency from Museveni.

“Do you really have to struggle that much to be Speaker? Why don’t you invest those energies in the Presidency?” She wrote.

Below is the full Post:

Bakireke Betty Nambooze My elder sister Kadaga, I’m surprised that up to now you don’t know that Museveni can do anything under the sun for power! You challenged him by calling MP-elects under his cult and you think that [using state resources to fight you] is too hard for him? I advise you Rebecca Kadaga to use this opportunity to seal your legacy….I think that standing down from Parliament is not a big loss to you. After being Speaker for a decade you can’t be anything else in the August house…you can’t be an ordinary member of the house, not even as a VP…. Just see how your Predecessor Ssekandi was humiliated…he couldn’t serve his constituency as MP while holding the empty VP chair, he performed so poorly in Parliament because after being Speaker for a decade he could not fit in the house not even as a frontbencher! Voters detected it and voted him out… If you can’t step down I advise you to go to Museveni and promise him to amend the constitution to make Uganda a Presidential Monarchy, promise him to kill us next time we oppose the amendment of the constitution or allow him to appoint you VP and wait for your day to be like the man from Kyanamukaaka….OR be the Rebecca Kadaga gifted to Uganda as an inspiration for our girls. Stand for justice, for the independence of the Parliament stand up and claim respect for the separation of power for the three arms of Government. Stop seeking to please Museveni by reminding him of how you saved him from Togikwatako because this hurts and makes some of us who would have sympathized with you bleed with pain, yet M7 doesn’t want to hear that him the visionary was rescued by you… He knows the amounts of money he spent and the night meetings he held with our naughty MPs like Hon. Waluswaka, how he withstood embarrassment to send the army to beat up MPs whom according to Hon. Nankabirwa you pampered…. Be that candidate who can make Ssemujju reconsider his candidature, move as a fierce lioness of Busoga to win or lose with the people and retire honorably. Do you really have to struggle that much to be Speaker? Why don’t you invest those energies in the Presidency?