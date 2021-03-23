Mukono Municipality Member of Parliament Betty Nambooze has said there are some people using media houses to disorganise the National Unity Platform (NUP) party.

Nambooze revealed that some media houses are publishing article claiming that there is a serious battle in the NUP camp over who will be the Leader of Opposition (LOP).

Through her social media page on Monday, Nambooze said that the purpose of this move is to tarnish their principal’s name Robert Kyagulanyi in the faces of Baganda since the said articles claim that he wants a non-Muganda for the post of LOP.

“Some political groups are so eager to see us conflicting for leadership position available for the opposition. One they want us to take the battle back home instead of pursuing the election- thieves, the murders killing us, the kidnappers causing the disappearance of our people,” the legislator noted.

“Above all, they want us to deviate from the fact that Electoral Commission is organizing a mega function to swear in a person who lost the 2021 elections. Now, in one newspaper, they are selling an idea of how some of us have been dropped by Hon.Bobi Wine who prefers non Baganda….This is meant to incite Baganda to feel cheated.”

On being nominated for the post of LOP, Nambooze said; “I wish to inform our detractors that personally I feel already rewarded to have my name among the top contenders even when the fact of the matter is that there isn’t anyone campaigning for these positions. I wish to copy from the musicians who celebrate nomination for an award…I Betty Nambooze Bakireke, do celebrate this nomination.”

She however urged NUP MPs that their party is too young and conflicting for positions would be betraying Ugandans who trusted them with their votes.

“We are already happy as Members of Parliament. Amidst all temptation, knowing that we politicians are very ambitious…But the prophesied conflicting for positions will not be a thing for us…at least for me and I know even for my colleagues, the LOP position is not a matter of life and death for we have been shining even when we were not one of the top leaders.”