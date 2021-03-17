Mukono Municipality Member of Parliament Betty Nambooze Bakireke has defended the decision by majority of opposition legislators opting to support Rebecca Kadaga over their own – Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda.

Nganda, who subscribed to the opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) announced his decision to join the quest for the Speakership of the 11th parliament a few weeks ago. Very much to his disappointment and that of his party, many opposition MPs have since been coming out to profess support for either Jacob Oulanyah or Kadaga against a fellow opposition.

Bugiri Municipality MP Asuman Basalirwa, Mukono Municipality’s Nambooze, Abeid Bwanika among others are some of the opposition MPs who have since openly confessed support for either Kadaga or Oulanyah.

Basalirwa, in defence of his decision to vote for Kadaga, says he has known her for decades and her impeccable character makes her the most deserving fit for the position. He says that much as he equally appreciates Ssemujju Nganda, he announced his interest in the position long after he had already made a decision on who to support and can now not change.

“I have known Speaker Kadaga for a long time, just like I have known Hon. Ssemujju and Jacob Oulanyah for some time. I have known Kadaga longer than the others. I received a call from Kadaga on January 17th congratulating me. I later understood she had called others to congratulate them.

She shared her idea of standing for Speakership with me and I told her that was something we couldn’t talk about on phone,” he said during Wednesday’s Morning Breeze show on NBS TV.

“At that point, no one in the opposition had expressed interest in the Speakership. I had a conversation with Hon. Ssemujju and by the time he expressed interest in the Speakership, he already knew my stand. The person who becomes Speaker becomes one for all of us, not just one party,” He added.

As for Nambooze, she clearly feels much as she would have wished well for a comrade, she doesn’t see any chance for Nganda to prevail over Kadaga and Oulanyah. She says that in a parliament that’s dominated by NRM, it only becomes sensible that they back a relatively moderate Kadaga as opposition since their numerical inferiority cannot help them to win it alone.

She however encourages the Kira Municipality MP not to feel bad since his position in the race is still an inspiring one. She further says it’s still a good thing to stand for something regardless of whether you lose or win.