The State Minister for Mineral Development Sarah Opendi has told government Chief Whip Ruth Nankabirwa to stop poking her nose in issues of the 11th Parliament by telling them whom they should vote as their Speaker.

Opendi said that Nankabirwa’s claims that NRM MPs should vote for Jacob Oulanyah as Speaker because the party agreed upon it way back in 2016 are invalid. She said the issue must be handled in a democratic way by letting legislators elect a person they feel deserving.

Last week, the battle for Speakership for the 11th Parliament kicked off to the extent that issues were brought on the floor where House members witnessed the outgoing Kiboga district Woman Member of Parliament attacking the House leader Rebecca Kadaga.

“I attended CEC meeting in 2016 when we were handling the candidates who had contested at that time for Speaker and Deputy Speaker, this is a reminder of what we decided 5 years ago where CEC persuaded Hon Oulanyah to step down to give away for Hon Kadaga. This is the reminder, there were negotiations that time and they will be negations even this time. We are in multi-party elections,” the Government Chief Whip said.

Kadaga reacted by telling Nankabirwa not to bring matters of NRM CEC into the August house. She said Parliament is used to discuss national issues but not NRM’s.

It was from this point that some MPs from the ruling party came up and distanced themselves from Nankabirwa’s claims. Among them is the Tororo Women MP who said that they are not aware of such agreements by CEC as the former claims.

“Leave us with the issues of the 11th parliament and don’t bring us your stories that expired. If you agreed, it’s up to you. We were not there. She should know that she is not in the 11th Parliament so let her not disturb us. It is disgusting to see a member who has been in the House for more than 10 years giving out money to members to vote for him, ” Opendi said.

“Of course the dignity of our Parliament has been tarnished, this is an honourable House and whatever we do must be depicted our respect but if you see people giving out money to be elected, it is a sign that we no longer having a genuine House. People shouldn’t use the money to get such an office and these people know themselves. I have not heard money in Kadaga’s comp neither Ssemujju’s but the other is seriously giving out money, ” she added.