The Minister of works and Transport Gen Edward Katumba Wamala has assured the leaders of Ntungamo that the second road unit in the district is going to be worked on since they have already secured funds from the Ministry of Finance.

Gen Katumba made the remarks during a tour on roads to be tarmacked by the ministry of works and transport in Kafunjo/Mirama Hills town council, Ruhaama county Ntungamo district over the weekend.

Gen Katumba appealed to the young people to uphold peace and security within the country saying a country without peace and security, cannot developed and wealth creation can not be achieved.

He warned the youth against being misled by political actors that they can accumulate wealth without engaging in hard work and business, stressing that they can get nothing if they are not working.

The Assistant chief administrative officer Kiiza Fedelis requested the government to expedite fulfillment of presidential pledges particularly additional road unit to the district due to size, population and road network.

He said that President Museveni pledged to give additional road unit in fact that Ntungamo district is one of the biggest districts in the country and has over 2,300 road networks.

President Museveni made pledges in 2016 to provide additional road unit considering the big size of the district when traversing the area for votes for Ruhaama County by election.

The RDC Ntungamo George Bakunda said that if road unit issues are addressed and all roads worked upon, it can bring about socio-economic transformation in the district.

However, Bakunda commended president Museveni for fulfilling some of the pledges including the split of Ruhaama county but asked the ministry of works and transport to honor the presidential pledge.

The roads to tarmacked in phased manner are Kafunjo-Kigando-Kibeho road (8.8km), Rwembogo-Kyarwehunde- Sofia (5.7Km) and Kafunjo Upper road (1.1Km) all in Kafunjo-Mirama town council which came into operational in 2017/2018 financial year, according to Assistant commissioner in charge of urban roads in the ministry of works and transport Eng Joseph Kiwanuka Mukiibi.

The Kafunjo- Mirama Town council chairperson Turyahikayo James Habineza hailed the minister Gen Katumba for honoring his invitation.

Habineza asked the Kafunjo – Mirama business community to support the road construction works because there will be no compensation saying that they should not expect money from contractors.

He thanked the Kafunjo – Mirama business community led by Tumuheki Robert for the corporation that enabled the area to develop.