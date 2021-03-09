Former Presidential Candidate Robert Kyagulanyi famously known as Bobi Wine has asked Ugandans to peacefully demonstrate as a way of showing discontent in the January 14 presidential election outcomes.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Bobi Wine distanced claims they are planning to organize violent protests as alleged by the State.

He said as National Unity Platform (NUP) they just want Ugandans of good will to demonstrate peacefully and unarmed, since it’s their right as guaranteed by Article 29 of the Constitution.

“As we promised when we withdrew the Election Petition from the Supreme Court, we are bringing this matter to the People of Uganda! As always, the regime is desperately trying to claim that we are planning violent protests. NO. We are calling upon all of you citizens of good will to demonstrate peacefully and unarmed, a right guaranteed by Article 29 of the Constitution,”Bobi Wine said.

He added that him and his supporters will demonstrate in demand for their stolen election victory, immediately stop abducting the people of Uganda, which they continue to do on a daily basis as well as Gen. Museveni immediately stops the trial of civilians in the General Court Martial and other military courts.

“We won the January 14th election. Our computation from the DR forms shows that we won with 54.19%, despite the massive ballot stuffing which Gen. Museveni engaged in. This morning we have given details of our election results, and thereafter we’ll release the DR forms on our website. We demand that Gen. Museveni returns the victory of the people of Uganda. If he claims, even remotely that he won this election, we demand that there is an INDEPENDENT AUDIT of the election. ”

” We are demanding that Gen. Museveni and his regime of shame immediately stop abducting the people of Uganda, which they continue to do on a daily basis.We are demanding that Gen. Museveni and his security operatives #BringBackOurPeople who who were abducted. We are demanding that Gen. Museveni immediately releases all political prisoners dead or alive; including those who are in prisons and those who are in torture chambers across the country.We are demanding that Gen. Museveni immediately stops the trial of civilians in the General Court Martial and other military courts.”