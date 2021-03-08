Rotarians are known to be ‘jolly good fellas’. Compassion runs in Rotary Blood, the world knows.

However, one wonders what really went wrong in one village, Ngandu in Gulu Ward, Mukono Municipality, where locals believe Rotary Club is a stone in their shoes.

Initially, Ngandu people counted themselves lucky to be home for the much sought-after services of Rotary Clubs, particularly a hospital project billed as changing the lives of the people in Mukono and the users of the Kampala-Jinja highway, some of which suffer road accidents when the nearest hospital handling emergencies are either in Kampala or Lugazi.

Ngandu, a semi urban neighbourhood for low income earners, whose residents work around Mukono town either as petty traders, boda boda or taxi businesses were bibanja owners on Ham Mukasa land and co-existed with their landlord until land became a priceless commodity in Mukono town, just as is the case in most parts of Uganda.

Back in 1993, one of residents who later became member of parliament, the late Mambule Kiggundu, started a community school, which was opened officially by the Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi, the village took pride in “their project” which was then seen as a game changer because education was given for free for children in the village. Later government through Mukono Local Government took over the school under Universal Primary Education, but it never secured a land title because the project promoters were not landlords but bibanja owners.

The school aimed at changing the literacy levels of the children of this village, many of whom had resorted to alcohol and substance abuse at such a tender age. The school was frequented by children from neighbouring villages such as Kigombya, Gulu, Kitete, Kirangira among others. Many residents in this area call this school their alma mater.

Over the years, Ngandu Community Primary school has fallen from grace to grass. It is on its knees, dilapidated with doors and windows falling out, and the roof almost collapsing on the children.

“It is a calamity in waiting,” said Mike Ssegawa, a councilor of the area.

Looking at the beautiful Rotary hospital neighbourig the school, one would imagine why the ‘jolly good fellows’ wouldn’t be touched to do something about this important aspect of community development, education. However, the community and Rotary aren’t toasting to a good cheer.

Why? Rotary built a hospital neighbouring the community school and the former is accused of taking part of the land prior used by the learners. The poor community seems to be pulling strings with their rich neighbors, Rotary. It is fight between haves and have nots. The powerful and powerless. Goliath and David.

Whereas Ngandu residents expected to enjoy Rotary services, and change their community, however, the conflict over land donated by Rotarian Kasedde Mukasa, one of the biggest landlords in Mukono municipality, has upset relationships and perceptions. No one seems to be in position to solve the underlying contests.

The village leaders failed. Mukono town including Mayor George Kagimu, himself a Rotarian, also failed.

The initial excitement the hospital project brought to the community has since waded off, and misgivings, anxiety and fear have come in place.

“We used this place for our community meetings, our children played here, and we lived in peace with our landlord,” says village chairman Ibrahim Kitenda, who claims to have been a community for 30 years. “Rotary people don’t seem to appreciate we should live in peace together. ”

Like their chairman, residents of Ngandu say, not in their wildest dreams do they think Rotary is cause for good in their community.

“If they are good, why did they stop our children from playing, why did they demolish staff houses for the school, why are they arresting the pastor?” asked Bakari Kimbugwe, the secretary for youth in the village.

Pastor Abbey was arrested last week on orders of the lawyer of Rotary Club of Kampala. He is in jail on remand at the time of publishing this article. Efforts made to secure his release before the situation escalated to court, were futile.

The pastor is jail because Ngandu LC1 and the school management committee in 2016, agreed to temporarily allow him to use part of the land for church activities. The part of the land, sitting on Rotary land, was one of the kibanja used by the school for its activities. With Rotary securing the land much later, the space had become a problem to the community because young people abusing drugs used it as a haven. Unfortunately, Rotary as landlords were not informed of the decision.

Rotary Club of Kampala, the oldest club in Uganda, says they wrote to the pastor asking him to vacate the land more than a year ago, but refused to leave. Another problem arose. Rotary didn’t copy the community leaders into the eviction notice to the church. Rotary club of Kampala lawyer, Isaac Mugerwa asked police in Mukono to arrest the pastor last Thursday and was a day later remanded to prison without hearing. This cause anxiety and fear and shock in the community.

Mr Ssegawa said this matter didn’t have to go that far. It could be resolved amicably since the pastor doesn’t claim to own the land and it is the community that allowed him to be there.

“There was no need for jailing a pastor who doesn’t claim ownership of the land. They should have involved local leaders including church elders and LC1 to ask him to leave.” The church has a letter from the school management committee drafted in 2016 to allow them use the land temporarily.

Mr Kitenda wonders if bibanja owners have no right over land!

Whereas Mr Ssegawa claims that he engaged several Rotary leaders who were interested in an amicable resolution of the issue threatening community peace, however, he says he does not know why the pastor is still in jail.

“They pursued the legal way. I urge the community to remain calm and appreciate presence of Rotary in their community because ultimately Rotary will finally be of benefit to them.” He said, assuring the community that the pastor will leave jail whether through bail or through engagements with Rotary.

“For me the most important matter that should be discussed with stakeholders including Rotary, LC1, Kasedde and Mambule Families and Mukono Municipal Council is the matter of the school for the poorest children in the area. The pastor too can in the near future rent a school hall or anything for his prayers and meet his followers, if stakeholders made good use of this land.

“Let us not put our eyes off the school. One of these days it may collapse and kill children.”

Village Chairman Mr Kitenda explained that he has been involved in resolving the land dispute but says the unending talks with Rotary Club of Kampala have not born any positive results.

“Rotary keep changing leaders and every new leader comes with a new policy. They come with different things far different from what we agreed with previous leaders.”

The chairman who says Rotary have once again taken a wrong path, also accuses the club of sending hooligans to demolish teachers’ quarters which the community through fundraising had built for the school.

“We welcomed Rotary but we are disappointed in them. We don’t think they have our community at heart.” Kitenda said.

Background

Around 1996, a landlord in Mukono and a Rotarian, Kasedde Mukasa, donated 10 acres to Rotary Club of Kampala. On the land were bibanja owners, including a community primary school, one of the pioneer in offering free education to community members. The school championed by the late Mukono North MP Mambule Kiggundu, had been opened by Kabaka Ronald Mutebi and offered free education back in 1993 before Universal Primary Education came in place.

The problem is, the school remained on kibanja. However when Mr Kasedde donated land to deep-pocked Rotarians, they moved to title their part. The move ate into the bibanja of some people, including what used to be the space used for some school activities.

In 2014, the Rotary club of Kampala under the then President- Rotarian (Rtn.) David Kasingwire, started construction ‘The Rotary hospital Mukono’. The sh800 million project is said to run on robotics technology, maintains a cloud-record management system and a telemedicine centre linking the 18 medical rooms including a surgery unit, trauma centre, diagnostic lab, X-ray centre, endoscopy centre, scan room, and a gynecology unit.

However, the community does not see this as a privilege because the services of this hospital are way off the mark needed in the community.

Among sponsors of the hospital were DFCU bank and Toyota Uganda who donated millions in cash.

“On our own we can only have limited impact in our communities but through partnerships with friends like Rotary Uganda, together we can take on bigger projects such as the Mukono Hospital venture that in turn ensures bigger impact,” said the then managing director of Toyota, Mr Mahmood Omar, upon giving $10,000 (Shs 37 million) corporate social investment.

Way forward

Whereas Rotary projects elsewhere have benefitted communities to solve their hard pressing challenges such as water, education, health, among others, in Ngandu unfortunately, the community and Rotary have failed to meet halfway.

“There are no individual winners or losers in this matter. Only the community will lose or win. We need a school, hospital, church, playing fields for youth, community centre, village meetings yards, skills training centre, among others,” says Mr Ssegawa, adding, “Rotary can be part of our community’s aspirations under its “service above self” story which runs across the world.

There is no need to jail anyone, Rotary services stand out because of the compassion and giving spirit of its members across the globe.

“Let love be,” said Ssegawa, “No one deserves to be jail.” He called upon members of Rotary of Club to share their love, respect, compassion and humility when doing projects in communities such as Ngandu and elsewhere.