Rotarians are known to be ‘jolly good fellas’. Compassion runs in Rotary Blood, the world knows.

However, one wonders what went wrong in one village, Ngandu in Gulu Ward, Mukono Municipality, where locals believe Rotary Club is a stone in their shoes.

Initially, Ngandu people counted themselves lucky to be home for the much sought-after services of Rotary Clubs, particularly a hospital project billed as changing the lives of the people in Mukono and the users of the Kampala-Jinja highway, some of which suffer road accidents when the nearest hospital handling emergencies are either in Kampala or Lugazi.

Ngandu village is a neighbourhood for low income earners, whose residents work around Mukono town either as petty traders, boda boda or taxi businesses.

The initial residents of Ngandu were also bibanja owners on Ham Mukasa land and co-existed with their landlord until land became a priceless commodity in Mukono town.

When one of residents who later became member of parliament, the late Mambule Kiggundu, started a community school, which was opened officially by the Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi in 1993, the village took pride in the project which was seen as a game changer because education was given for free. Later government through Mukono Local Government took over the school under Universal Primary Education, but, it never secured a land title because the project promoters were not landlords but bibanja owners.

The school aimed at changing the literacy level of the children of the village, many of them had resorted to alcohol and substance abuse at such a tender age. The school was frequented subsequently by even children from neighbouring villages such as Kigombya, Gulu, Kitete, Kirangira among others.

Over the years, the school is on its knees, dilapidated with doors and windows falling out, and the roof almost collapsing on the children.

“It is a calamity in waiting,” said Mike Ssegawa, a councilor of the area.

Looking at the beautiful Rotary hospital neighbourig the school, one would imagine the ‘jolly good fellows’ would be touched to do something about this important aspect of community development, education.

However, the community and Rotary aren’t toasting to a good cheer.

The Rotary which built a hospital neighbouring the community school is accused of taking part of the land prior used by the learners. The poor community seems to be pulling fighting with their rich neighbor, Rotary.

Whereas Ngandu residents expected to enjoy Rotary services, however, the conflict over land donated by Rotarian Kasedde Mukasa, one of the biggest landlords in Mukono municipality, has upset relationships and perceptions, and no one seems to be in position to solve the underlying contests.

The initial excitement the hospital project brought to the community has since waded off, and misgivings, anxiety and fear have come in place.

“We used this place to our community meetings, our children played here, and we lived in peace with our landlord,” says village chairman Ibrahim Kitenda. “Rotary people don’t seem to appreciate we should live in peace together. ”

Like their chairman, speaking to residents of Ngandu, not in their wildest dreams do they think Rotary is cause for good in their community.

“If they are good, why did they stop our children from playing, why did they demolish staff houses for the school, why are they arresting the pastor?” asked Bakari Kimbugwe, the secretary for youth in the village.

Pastor Abbey was arrested last week on orders of the lawyer of Rotary Club of Kampala. He is in jail on remand at the time of publishing this article.

Ngandu LC1 and the school management committee in 2016, had agreed to temporarily allow one of the community members, Pastor Abbey to use part of the land for church activities.

Part of the land had become a problem to the community because young people abuse drugs using it as a haven. Unfortunately Rotary was not informed.

Rotary Club of Kampala, the oldest club in Uganda, says they wrote to the pastor asking him to leave the land more than a year ago, but refused to leave. Another problem is that Rotary didn’t copy the community leaders into the eviction notice to the church.

Rotary club of Kampala lawyer, Isaac Mugerwa asked police in Mukono to arrest the pastor last Thursday and was a day later remanded to prison without hearing.

Mr Ssegawa said this matter didn’t have to go that far.

It could be resolved amicably since the pastor doesn’t claim to own the land and it is the community that allowed him to be there.

“There was no need for jailing a pastor who doesn’t claim ownership of the land. They should have involved local leaders including church elders and LC1 to ask him to leave.”

Mr Ssegawa says he engaged several Rotary leaders who were interested in amicable resolution of the issue threatening community peace, but does not know why the pastor is still in jail.

“The community should remain calm and appreciate presence in their community because ultimately, Rotary is there for good.”

He assured the community that the pastor will leave jail whether through bail or through engagements with Rotary.

“For me the most important matter that should be discussed with stakeholders including Rotary, LC1, Kasedde and Mambule Families and Mukono Municipal Council is the matter of the school for the poorest children in the area. The pastor can in the near future rent a school hall or anything for his prayers and meet his followers.

“Let us not put our eyes off the school. One of these days it will collapse and kill children.”

Village Chairman Ibrahim Kitenda who has been a local leader in the village for over 30 years explained that he has been involved in resolving the land dispute but says the unending talks with Rotary Club of Kampala have not born any positive results.

“Rotary keep changing leaders and every new leader comes with a new policy. They come with different things far different from what we agreed with previous leaders.”

The chairman who says Rotary have once again taken a wrong path, also accuses the club of sending hooligans to demolish teachers quarters the community had built for the school.

“We welcomed Rotary but we are disappointed in them. We don’t think they have our community at hand.” Kitenda said.

Whereas Rotary projects have helped communities solve their hard pressing challenges such as water, education, health, among others, in Ngandu, unfortunately, the community and Rotary have to meet in the middle, to put the needs of the common good at front.

“We need a school, playing fields for youth, community centre, village meetings yards on the land, skills training centre, among others,” says Mr Ssegawa. He adds that it won’t hurt if Rotary taken over all these in a go because they are all part of their “service above self” slogan and the 10 acres of land which Rotary Club of Kampala owns can all be used for the good of the community without causing anyone pain and sorrow.

Around 1996, a landlord in Mukono and a Rotarian, Kasedde Mukasa, donated 10 acres to Rotary Club of Kampala.

On the land were bibanja owners, including a community primary school, one of the pioneer in offering free education to community members. The school championed by the late Mukono North MP Mambule Kiggundu, was opened by Kabaka Ronald Mutebi and offered free education back in 1993 before Universal Primary Education came in place.

The problem is, the school remained on kibanja even when Kasedde donated land to deep pocked Rotarians. Rotarians quickly processed their title and part of the bibanja on which the school had its activities were taken in the surveyed and titled land of Rotary.

In 2014, the Rotary club of Kampala under the then President- Rotarian (Rtn.) David Kasingwire, started construction ‘The Rotary hospital Mukono’. The sh800 million project is said to run on robotics technology, maintains a cloud-record management system and a telemedicine centre linking the 18 medical rooms including a surgery unit, trauma centre, diagnostic lab, X-ray centre, endoscopy centre, scan room, and a gynecology unit.

However, the community does not see this as a privilege because the services of this hospital are way off the mark needed in the community.

Among sponsors is DFCU bank and Toyota Uganda who donated $10,000 (Shs 37 million) corporate social investment through Mahmood Omar.

“On our own we can only have limited impact in our communities but through partnerships with friends like Rotary Uganda, together we can take on bigger projects such as the Mukono Hospital venture that in turn ensures bigger impact,” said Omar.