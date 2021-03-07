Uganda will join the rest of the world on Monday to commemorate International Women’s Day.

A section of women legislators in the country have tasked the government to provide more money for the Women Fund to support the women whose businesses were hit during the covid-19 lockdown.

Kibale Woman MP Noeline Basemera said that there is an urgent need for the government to offer relief packages to women in business.

Asamo Grace, the representative for Persons With Disabilities in eastern region asked the government to come up with a special package for women with disabilities who she said used all their capital to support families during lockdown.

This year, the day is running under the theme; ‘Women in Leadership; achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 World’

The day was first celebrated by the Socialist Party of America in New York City on 28 February 1909, but adopted by the United Nations in 1977.





