Sam Kutesa, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uganda, on Saturday received H.E. Yang Jiechi, Special Representative of President Xi Jinping and Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Director of the Office of the Central Committee for Foreign Affairs, at Entebbe International Airport.

H.E. Yang Jiechi arrived in Uganda for an official working visit from 20th – 21st February 2021 at the invitation of H.E. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni , President of the Republic of Uganda

The main purpose of this visit will be to further bolster the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries which has been elevated to the status of Comprehensive Cooperative Partnership (CPC).

Kutesa will lead Uganda’s Delegation to the Technical Officials Meeting which will take place on 21st February 2021 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni will later meet H.E. Yang Jiechi at the State House Entebbe to discuss ways of strengthening and consolidating bilateral relations for the mutual benefit of both Uganda and China.