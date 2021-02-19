STATE HOUSE, ENTEBBE: Uganda and the European Union are not adversaries and should focus on strengthening their shared goals, President Yoweri Museveni has said.

The President made the remarks on Thursday at a meeting with European Union envoys at State House Entebbe.

The envoys were led by their head of delegation, Attilio Pacifici.

Others were Per Lindgarde of Sweden, William Carlos (Ireland), Rudi Veestraeten (Belgium), Jules Armand Ania Mbossou (France), Nicolaj Itejberg Peterson (Denmark), Massimiliano Mazzanti (Italy), Mathias Schauer (Germany), Karin Boven (Netherlands) and Dr. Roswitha Kremser of Austria.

“For us we don’t see you as enemies, remove all the diversions and concentrate on the shared goals and help one another for the prosperity of our people,” said President Museveni.

President Museveni, who reminded the envoys of the political history of Africa in general and Uganda in particular, also discussed a wide range of issues with his guests covering political, social and economic sectors.

The President however cautioned the envoys against involvement in matters that they are not conversant with, something that could have “serious consequences”.

“By involving yourselves in matters that you don’t understand, even if you do understand, you should not get involved because this kind of misconduct can lead to many serious consequences and suffering of the people like it happened in some African countries,” he said.

President Museveni further advised the envoys to always consult with government officials incase they want clarification on any issues.

He promised to share with the envoys a report on the investigations being carried out by security agencies following the November 2020 riots in Kampala and other urban areas where lives were lost.

The envoys appreciated the cordial and friendly relationship existing between the European Union and Uganda.

Ambassador Per Lindgarde of Sweden expressed their readiness to continue supporting development programmes in Uganda.

The meeting was attended by the Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda, Foreign Affairs Minister Sam Kutesa and other senior government officials.