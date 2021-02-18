Police in Kanungu district is investigating circumstances under which a newly recruited Special police constable committed suicide after he allegedly set himself ablaze.

The deceased, identified as Abeireho Lovis is a resident of Nyakatare cell western ward Kanungu town council / district.

It’s alleged that on the 13/02/2021 he developed family problems with the wife, who later threw him out of their home.

According to the Kigezi police spokesperson Elly Maate, the deceased woke up very early in the morning at around 6:00 am on Tuesday near their home, before pouring petrol to himself and set himself ablaze.

” The wanainchi came to his rescue, rushed him to Katate health centre four and later in the evening referred to Mbarara hospital and on their way around Kambuga, was pronounced dead,” Maate said.

The deceased has been recruited to protect the recently concluded national elections.

Because his parents were formally residents of Rukiga district but migrated to Kyegegwa district in Tooro, the ambulance directly conveyed the body to Kyegegwa where postmortem will be done from.

This case has been registered at Kanungu police station under file number SD 13/16/02/2021.