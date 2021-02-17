A delegation of European Union ambassadors has this Wednesday 17th February 2021 paid a courtesy visit to the ruling National Resistance Movement party headquarters on Kyandondo Road in Kampala.

The team led by H.E Attilio Pacifici, the head of European Union delegation to Uganda was received by the NRM party Secretary General Rt. Hon. Justine Kasule Lumumba among other senior National Resistance Movement (NRM) party leaders.

Mr. Attilio Pacifici expressed his concern over the growing spread of fake news that intends to create diplomatic standoff between the Government of Uganda and the EU.

“Someone is creating problems between the European Union and the Government. There is a lot of false information circulating and this is spoiling our relationship that has existed for the last four years,” Pacifici said.

Regarding the recently concluded elections, NRM Secretary General Lumumba assured the delegation that the exercise was free and fair.

“In the presence of my colleagues like the NRM Deputy Secretary General, Hon. Richard Todwong, we want to assure you that we had a peaceful election on January, 14th 2021,” Lumumba said.

Shortly after addressing the media, the two parties later held a closed door bi-lateral talks focusing on Democracy, elections, human rights violations that were amplified by the media, poverty, sectarian offensive utterances among other things.