Another President Museveni’s aide who stole elections money meant to facilitate vote protection in the just concluded general elections, has been arrested.

Norah Bamutaze has been on the run, but was on Sunday evening arrested in Mukono and detained at Nalufenya in Jinja on charges of abuse of office.

Her arrest comes days after her accomplice George Kintu who was arrested last week, had negotiated for amnesty on condition he refunded all the money.

More than sh100 million meant for vote protection in Busoga region disappeared between the two officials who work with the office of the National Chairman in Kyambogo.

President Museveni performed poorly in Busoga, and one of the failures was pointed on poor mobilization and vote protection in the region.

Ms Bamutaze signed for the money meant to be delivered to NRM officials in Busoga but failed to show up on the very day. She only turned up the next day at midnight, with money missing in every bundle.

Her accomplice Mr Kintu was also detained at Nalufenya police station in Jinja after he turned himself in after learning police was hunting for him. He was given bond on February 11, 2021 after upon admitting to offense and assured his employer the Office of the National Chairman that he would return the money but wanted to be forgiven.

Mr Kintu was charged with abuse of office on case file number is GEF/05/021 and given bond to allow him mobilise the funds. Mr Hondiko Patrick stood surety for him and he is required to report back at police on February 17.

Hell broke loose when Karamoja state minister, Moses Kizige during a cabinet meeting reported that Museveni agents in Busoga were not facilitated, which he blames for Museveni defeat in the region.

The office of the national chairman which was tasked with vote protection, moved to investigate how agents were not paid but money had been dispersed. The trail rested at Kintu and Bamutaze’s door steps.

ONC moved to arrest its two officers charged with payments in Busoga, Mr Kintu and Ms Bamutaze.

Ms Bamutaze is accused of delivering less the money she signed for, and failure to explain how it disappeared.

When Watchdog spoke to Ms Bamutaze via telephone, she denied any wrong doing, instead pinning Mr Kintu who she claims handed over all the money.

Speaking to ONC administrator, Mr Kirunda Farouk, admitted that some of the officers in his office did not follow guidelines and that is why arrests are ongoing. He said ONC is only interested in recovering the money from its officers.

“Our aim is not arrests, but we want the party money to be delivered to the people who did the work,” Kirunda said.

Kirunda said if the officers return the money, no charges will be preferred against them. He also apologized for not deploying many people to protect Museveni’s votes because of Electoral Commission and Ministry of Health Covid-19 guidelines which barred many people convening at polling stations. He said, at least one person was deployed at each polling station across the country.

Mr Kirunda said vote protection work went on well, despite a few glitches which are being fixed. He however said that NRM was able to deploy poll agents at all polling stations and that is why he has secured all original DR forms.