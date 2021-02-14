President Yoweri Museveni has told Ugandans to ignore the talk of kidnaps because the vice cannot happen under his NRM government.

Speaking during his state of the nation address about security on Saturday, Museveni said there are some criminals who were planning to disorganize the recently concluded elections through riots but security forces acted fast by killing and arresting some.

“We brought a distinguished commando unit from Somalia- which had also destroyed ADF. This commando group quickly defeated the terrorists who wanted to disturb elections. They killed some and arrested some of these terrorists.The talk of disappearance should be ignored. It can’t happen under the NRM. I heard there is quite a bit of stampede of disappearance in the papers. Every Ugandan under the NRM will be accounted for,” Museveni said.

“The lawbreakers & criminals are the ones that forced us to deploy the army to support Police. For instance, upon deployment- The Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) arrested some criminals and that explains some disappearances. The talk of disappearance should be ignored. It can’t happen under the NRM. I heard there is quite a bit of stampede of disappearances in the papers. Every Ugandan under the NRM will be accounted for, “the President added.

Museveni further asked security to avail a list of those in custody so that they put an end to the talk of disappearances.

” There were people who were arrested by CMI. They were in 2 categories which involved 177 who were granted bail or released. Another are 65 still being investigated. Their names should be made public so that this talk of disappearances is answered.

” The UPDF is a very disciplined force. When we took over Kampala, many didn’t run away because the NRA was a people’s force. Not a single shot was fired when we took over Kampala. We never touched Uganda House, UPC property.Please, don’t mix us up (UPDF) with such low calibre conduct (kidnaps).”

Museveni’s address follows the current wave of kidnaps in the country. Most victims are allegedly supporters of National Unity Platform (NUP) political party headed by former presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine.