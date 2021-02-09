Mukono municipality Member of Parliament elect Betty Nambooze is to revive plans to push for her Anti-alcohol bill in the 11th Parliament.

The outspoken legislator attempted to table the bill in 2016 but the move ended fruitless after parliament advised her to work with the ministry of health.

Government revealed plans to table a similar regulation on alcohol, however Nambooze says that the bill was only stalled.

She has vowed to push the bill in the 11th parliament, seeking to regulate the sale and consumption of alcohol.

“I’m going to take on the fight against alcoholism in Uganda, in good faith to save our young people,” Nambooze said

Nambooze is also planning to push issues by the Muslim community, who want to be exempted from the marriage Bill, but permitted to be managed under sharia law.