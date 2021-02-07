To those that have however known him closely, his temper is all that describes the three star General.

His outbursts against his former boss Yoweri Museveni once earned him some good years in incarceration for spreading harmful propaganda likely to destablize the country.

Along similar lines, Gen. Tumukunde once almost physically assaulted the president at State House, only to be saved by one Ankole elder and also an inlaw to both Generals according to Ono Bwino, a weekly Luganda news paper.

It is said that Tumukunde had spent two years seeking audience with the big man from Rwakitura to no avail until he enlisted one prominent elder from Ankole and also relative to their wives (Janet Museveni ad Stella Tumukunde are actually cousins) to procure an audience which was finally granted.

In the meeting, Gen. Tumukunde complained to his Ankole compatriot over being marginalised in both the NRM and the army yet he had done a lot for the government.

President Museveni in response angrily rebuked Gen. Tumukunde of being a weakling whose selfishness had caused a rift between him and the establishment.

The former Security Minister who was not ready to take the blame with simplicity fired back at Museveni and the exchange of verbal artillery almost resulted into a physical fist fight between the long time combat comrades.

Their respected arbitrator however, moved swiftly to arrest the situation before the worst happened.

Prior to the meeting, Gen. Tumukunde had faced the wrath of his tribesman when he was jailed for over a year in Luzira Prison and another one year and a half detained at home.

He had been charged of spreading harmful propaganda and breaching the military code of conduct. He was later acquitted on the former and sentenced to severe reprimand for the latter after an 8 year protracted legal battle.

Different political observers have used the Tumukunde’s long known controversial approach to things to rule out any possible back deal with the president in his recent presidential aspirations, contrasting most notable opposition figures, including Col Kizza Besigye, who have questioned the seriousness of Tumukunde in challenging the incumbent Museveni.